Doha – A conference hosted by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) convened experts in medical education from across the globe to examine the potential for new technologies to enhance the way medicine is taught.

The two-day Medical Education Technology Conference (METC) presented thought leaders in medical education from institutions in Qatar, Switzerland, the US and the UK to explore the potential for technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) to provide personalized learning and immersive training tools for healthcare practitioners.

The conference also examined the intersection between technology and humanistic science, and explored ways to ensure that medical education programs cultivate empathy, compassion and creativity in future physicians in the era of AI and rapid technological change.

The conference further discussed the impact of emerging technologies on medical ethics and the challenges of ensuring patient privacy, informed consent, and inclusivity in the metaverse. Other features of the conference were two panel discussions, a poster presentation of research projects, Q&A sessions, a series of expert-led presentations, and opportunities for attendees to gain hands-on interactive experiences with technologies such as immersive content creation and VR simulations.

Subjects covered by speakers on the first day of the event included precision education and lifelong learning in medicine, AI and medical ethics in education, designing the next generation of learning delivery systems, medical ethics in the metaverse, and the integration of AI into medical education programs to optimize learning outcomes and clinical training. The second day featured presentations on diversity and inclusion in the metaverse, the intersection between art and medicine, and the role of social determinants of health in the age of AI.

The second day also offered five workshops, which covered strategies for designing inclusive and accessible virtual environments for patients and healthcare professionals, telling stories in 3D virtual environments using cutting-edge digital tools, utilizing technology to enhance empathy among caregivers, how to create immersive 360-degree videos, and developments in AI-based simulation technologies.

One of the many highlights of the event was an artistic performance given by renowned artist and director Abdulaziz Yousef which blended art, AI and virtual reality technology.

The event drew participants from all over the world, with healthcare professionals, educators and students in attendance from Qatar, the wider MENA region, the US, Europe, India and elsewhere.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for academic and curricular affairs said: “This is a truly exciting time in medicine and medical education as cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR and AR are already revolutionizing the way medicine is practiced, taught and experienced. This conference was a fantastic way to explore how these new technologies can best be implemented to enhance medical education and patient care while simultaneously protecting the rights and safety of patients.”

Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “This conference has done a marvelous job of placing new technologies within the context of the humanistic art and science of medicine. Our guiding principle at WCM-Q is to promote the use of emergent technologies to advance world-class healthcare, while also ensuring that the foundational caregiving attributes of compassion, empathy, humility and responsibility to one’s patients are preserved and enhanced by these new developments.”

The conference was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

