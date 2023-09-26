Sharjah: The 52nd edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is set to begin tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah, running from September 27 to October 1, 2023. Organized by the Centre in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the grand event will bring together over 500 international and local companies specializing in watches, jewellery, and gold ornaments, including some of the world's most renowned brands.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the upcoming edition occupies a sprawling 30,000 square metres, with participants unveiling exclusive designs for the autumn and winter seasons of 2023–2024.

Visitors can expect an extraordinary display of the latest fashion products, jewellery lines, precious stones, pearls, and contemporary watches inspired by various global trends, traditions, and cultures. The event promises a diverse ensemble with the involvement of significant local and international names in the industry.

The Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is recognised by experts as one of the largest global congregations of firms, merchants, and global stakeholders in gold and jewellery design and manufacture. The event serves as a platform for sharing insights, discussing the industry's future, and unveiling the latest design trends in prominent global markets.

The show is expected to yield favourable outcomes for exhibitors and dealers, boosting their sales. The annual event consistently attracts a considerable number of visitors, keen to explore the latest luxury jewellery collections, distinctive watches, and diamond pieces. The fair also offers attendees the chance to purchase these exquisite items at competitive prices, adding value to their collections.

Notably, the exhibition will be open to visitors from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ample parking spaces are available opposite the centre and in the adjacent building, accommodating both local and international visitors.

