Dubai: Vitalls.AI is excited to announce the beta launch of its innovative health companion app during GITEX Global Expand North Star 2024, which took place from October 13 to 16. The solution uses AI to create a seamless, user-centric experience, allowing individuals to securely manage their health records and effortlessly share them with their doctors.

Mehdi Bouchenak, Founder of Vitalls.AI, emphasized the platform’s mission: “About 1.8 billion people suffer from multiple chronic diseases and are still struggling with scattered medical files. We are delighted to launch Vitalls.AI to empower people by giving them complete control over their health data.”

Amine Staali, managing partner & CEO of DeepMinds, noted the positive feedback received during the event: “We are happy to welcome early adopters to the Beta version of Vitalls.AI. It not only empowers people to own their health data but also makes it easier for doctors to have instant access to their patients’ historical overview, enabling accurate diagnoses with one click anytime, anywhere, regardless of where the patient is from.”

The beta version was made available to attendees at GITEX, encouraging them to join the movement by taking control of their own health data to enable continuity of care.

About Vitalls.AI

Vitalls.AI is a health companion platform designed to organize records, enable continuity of care, elevate data protection, and improve healthcare outcomes through AI. Developed by Synexty and backed by DeepMinds, Vitalls.AI aims to empower users to make informed decisions about their well-being and enhance their overall healthcare journey.