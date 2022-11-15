Ras Al Khaimah stand represented by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone and Marjan

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah welcomed crowds of visitors to its purpose-built stand, which highlights the unique proposition the northernmost Emirate offers during the first day of the inaugural Global Media Congress (GMC) at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Represented by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Marjan, the UAE’s northernmost Emirate showcased why it is the go-to destination in the region to live, work and explore to numerous media stakeholders who visited its contemporary stand situated centrally at GMC’s exhibition space. Meetings with these stakeholders detailed the considerable developments taking place across Ras Al Khaimah’s media landscape and cemented relationships between the Emirate’s representatives and their partners in the national, regional and international media.

Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, took part in a one-on-one discussion at the event today, while Mr. Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ, will participate in a discussion on ‘The role of integrated media hubs in the future of the media industry’ tomorrow at the Congress, which runs until November 17.

During a session titled ‘The changing interface of government communications’, Ms. Fatani stated: “In today’s world, the bulk of our audience are youth. Governments need to be able to speak their language while maintaining our credibility as a government entity. This means that governments need to find ways to remain relevant, relatable and reassuring in the digital age and key to that approach is being humane and transparent, as well as reliable.

“RAKGMO utilizes digital communications to communicate efficiently and in real-time with the people. We have a digital-first and community-focused communications strategy that aims to inspire, engage and make a positive difference to the lives of people.

“We endeavor to ensure our communications are honest, clear and transparent and we aim to create content that carries a positive message that can empower people to act in a manner that benefits not only themselves but the wider community too.”

Ras Al Khaimah is currently witnessing exponential growth across multiple sectors – particularly in tourism, manufacturing and entrepreneurship – driven by a strategic and sustainable development plan that encompasses all facets of life in the Emirate. Ras Al Khaimah Statistics Center has embarked on a first-of-its-kind census in the Emirate, the results of which will be published online and will help inform future government decision-making across all developmental sectors.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits.

In recognition of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength.

For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to 107 schools and its Higher Education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and travel.