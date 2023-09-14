Manama, Bahrain – Informa Markets announces visitors can now register to attend Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia through https://bit.ly/45LCWe3. Open free of charge to members of the public, the exhibition will be held from the 14th to the 18th of November 2023 at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir.

Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia is organised by Informa Markets, a company that creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets Exhibitions Director, said: “We are delighted to announce that registration is now open for Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia. This year’s event will leave an impressive mark on all visitors, as we aim to host an unforgettable visual experience with enhanced services and an array of products from the most prestigious brands across the world.”

The state-of the-art Jewellery Arabia exhibition spans over 54,000 square meters and will provide visitors with access to a wide range of leading brands such as Asia Jewellers, Bahrain Jewellery Centre, and many others. Bringing together 650 jewellery brands from 30 countries, offering a huge range of finished jewellery, timepieces and much more from around the globe.

Scent Arabia showcases the most exclusive and luxurious fragrances, spanning over 2,900 square meters, attracting thousands of global, regional and local enthusiasts to explore a wide range of products including niche perfumes, home fragrances, incense and candles. With a line-up of the most prestigious brands participating at this year’s show like Al Hawaj, Faces, Junaid perfumes, Rasasi and many more luxury perfume brands will exhibit their latest products and limited-edition collections at Scent Arabia.

For more information, please visit https://www.jewelleryarabia.com/ and https://www.scent-arabia.com/

About Jewellery Arabia

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jewellery Arabia is the largest and most prestigious consumer jewellery and watch exhibition in the Middle East, organized by Informa Markets. Since its inception in 1992, world famous jewellery houses, watch manufacturers and high-profile designers are consistent participants, many of whom choose Jewellery Arabia to introduce new collections and limited-edition pieces to the Middle East collector’s market.

This year the exhibition will be held in 5 halls with brand new features which include a VIP room to network and relax. On top of that, A dedicated wristwatch area will be set up for watch enthusiasts and collectors. The returning Jewellery Arabia ‘Rising Stars’ pavilion will grant young jewellery designers the opportunity to showcase their designs.

The popular Gold Souk, a staple of Jewellery Arabia, will also be back this year. Finally, a comprehensive Talks programme exclusively for jewellery enthusiasts will run this year at Jewellery Arabia on the Diamond Dialogues Stage.

Dubai Design Academy, which provides accredited professional jewellery making and design courses is offering workshops throughout the event. Finally, a comprehensive Talks programme exclusively for jewellery enthusiasts will run this year at Jewellery Arabia.

The 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia will be held from 14 - 18 November 2023 in Halls 3,5, 6, 7 and 8 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

For more information, visit www.jewelleryarabia.com

About Scent Arabia:

Scent Arabia is Bahrain’s first luxury fragrance event, taking place alongside Jewellery Arabia from 14 to 18 November 2023 at Exhibition World Bahrain. Organized by Informa Markets, and spanning over 2,900 square meters, the event showcases an array of the most exclusive and luxurious fragrances from the Gulf region and the world. Scent Arabia attracts thousands of local, regional and global perfume enthusiasts to explore a wide range of products including luxury perfumes, oud, home fragrances, bukhour and candles.

The 1st edition of Scent Arabia will be held from 14th to 18th November 2023 in Hall 2 at Exhibition World Bahrain. For more information, visit www.scent-arabia.com.

: https://www.instagram.com/scentarabia/ : https://m.facebook.com/scentarabiabh

About Informa Markets:

Jewellery Arabia is organised by Informa Markets. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, and many more. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.