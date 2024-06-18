Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a world eagerly anticipating the resurgence of the optical business, VisionPlus EXPO 2024 emerges as a key event. Set against the dazzling backdrop of Dubai, this eyewear extravaganza is an aspirational marketplace slated to be a spectacle of innovation, fashion, and networking from 08-09-10 October 2024. ​​​​

Dubai has firmly established itself as a central destination for eyewear enthusiasts. The last three editions of the VisionPlus EXPO have cemented Dubai’s reputation for hosting international exhibitions and trade shows that attract industry professionals from around the globe. In 2023, the event welcomed visitors and exhibitors from 75 countries, a number expected to rise for the 2024 edition.

The VisionPlus EXPO offers exhibitors the chance to showcase their eyewear products, equipment, and machinery to an eager audience of international buyers. Dubai’s vibrant, multicultural environment and strategic location between Europe, Asia, and Africa make it easily accessible for attendees from all continents. This accessibility and diversity create an environment ripe for networking, knowledge exchange, and the formation of lasting business relationships.

Participating in the VisionPlus EXPO means tapping into the thriving markets of the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. The event aims to welcome visitors from all over 80 countries, unlocking global business opportunities for exhibitors. Attendees can expect a diverse array of international pavilions featuring top brands from Germany, France, Italy, China, and more.

Exhibitors can expand their brand reach, increase visibility, and generate significant business leads. Showcasing products in Dubai positions brands as global players, signalling to potential buyers and customers their prominence in the industry. The VisionPlus EXPO offers a unique platform for exhibitors to connect with a concentrated presence of opticians and customers from diverse markets, fostering potential collaborations and lucrative connections.

The event’s comprehensive promotional campaign ensures exhibitors’ brand messages resonate with potential buyers well in advance, enhancing their market reach. For eyewear brands aiming to stay ahead of the curve, the VisionPlus EXPO in Dubai is an unparalleled opportunity to elevate their business to new heights!

