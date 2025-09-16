Kuala Lumpur: The High-Powered Leadership Roundtable in Kuala Lumpur brought together global pioneers to reflect and celebrate on five decades of Islamic banking and finance—its achievements, challenges, and the road ahead. What started as merely a novel idea in the 1970s has now grown into a multi-trillion-dollar industry, driving sukuk markets, takaful, Shari’a-governance standards, and financial inclusion across continents.

The panel featured leading voices shaping the industry’s past, present and future. H.E. Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, honoured with the GIFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2025, reflected on the strides made in standardisation through his leadership at AAOIFI, noting both the progress and the ongoing challenge of achieving global harmonisation. Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar spoke on the pivotal innovations in Shari’a advisory that have allowed the industry to remain true to its principles while embracing modern financial tools. Drawing on more than two decades in the sector, Rafe Haneef recalled the early days of Islamic banking, highlighting opportunities seized as well as those missed in its formative years. From the Middle East, Iyad Asali underscored the region’s foundational role in global Islamic finance, pointing to areas of strength and gaps that remain when measured against conventional banking. Olaf Brock brought the takaful perspective, noting how Islamic insurance has become increasingly aligned with the broader ecosystem while still facing new challenges and opportunities. Amman Muhammad shared insights from South Africa, where Islamic finance has worked to raise awareness and accessibility in diverse markets, offering lessons for other regions with similar demographics. Guiding the discussion, Dr Rizwan Malik moderated an engaging exchange of ideas, weaving in audience questions and ensuring the dialogue remained dynamic and forward-looking.

Looking ahead, the roundtable called for the next chapter to focus on harmonising standards, boosting liquidity, harnessing FinTech, and positioning Islamic finance as a global partner in the ESG movement. With half a century of progress as a foundation, the industry stands ready to expand its impact—not only in Muslim-majority economies but across the world’s financial landscape.

The oversubscribed event also honoured the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, with the Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award 2025 – the most prestigious accolade in the Islamic finance industry – making him the 15th GIFA Laureate. The award recognised his decades-long contribution to Islamic finance, from spearheading Malaysia’s pioneering initiatives in the 1980s to championing today’s agenda of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability.

In his acceptance remarks, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the “activists, thinkers, regulators and institutions” who built the foundations of the industry, calling the recognition a collective one. He urged Islamic finance to lead rather than follow—highlighting green sukuk for sustainable infrastructure, digital platforms for wider inclusion, and zakat and waqf for community uplift. The true measure of success, he noted, will never be the size of assets alone, but the lives transformed and the future secured.

Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was also in attendance, delivering a keynote address at the summit in which he affirmed Malaysia’s readiness to lead a holistic halal–Islamic finance economy. He underlined the importance of a strong governance framework—anchored by the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013—to inspire investor confidence and protect consumers. He laid out three key priorities: mainstreaming halal financing across strategic sectors, accelerating the development of halal-focused human capital, and reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a global standard-setter.

The event also recognised excellence across the Islamic finance ecosystem, honouring both established leaders and emerging players whose contributions continue to shape the industry. Among the recipients were distinguished individuals such as Prof Rusni Hassan, Fatema AlAlawi, Perry Warjiyo, Melika Bedri Mohammed, Adam Ismail Ebrahim, Dr Zaharuddin Abdul Rahman, Khairul Nisa Ismail, Irwan Abdalloh, Nitish Bhojnagarwala, Ashar Nazim, Maya Marissa Malek, Suhaida Mahpot, and Samir Nadir Taghiyev.

Organisational winners represented the full spectrum of the industry and beyond: The International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM), Meethaq Islamic Banking, Takaful Malaysia, Moody’s Ratings, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, DDCAP Group™, Amanie Advisors, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Alinma Bank, Qatar Central Bank, Bank Indonesia, BIBD, FNB Islamic Banking, AIA PUBLIC Takaful Bhd., Hannover ReTakaful B.S.C (c), International Turnkey Systems (ITS), Oasis Crescent Capital (Pty) Ltd., First Abu Dhabi Bank, Bank Alfalah Islamic, Azentio, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Ltd. (Retakaful Window), Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), MARC Ratings Berhad, Aion Group, Meezan Bank Limited, Siraj Finance PJSC, Gatehouse Bank, Hong Leong Islamic Bank Berhad, BankIslami, Eiger Trading Advisors Limited, As-Sidq by SEDANIA As Salam Capital, International Research Centre of Islamic Economics and Finance (IRCIEF), Ethos AFP™, Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, CRDB Al Barakah Banking, Emirates NBD Capital, Gulf African Bank, Jaiz Bank Plc., Mashreq Bank, InterVest Capital Partners, M.G. Yasni – The Sun Gazer (Novel & Film, Goldframer, ZamZam Bank S.C., Islamic International Arab Bank, Takaful Brunei, Indonesia Stock Exchange, RAM Rating Services Berhad, Saturna Sdn Bhd, Zakat Foundation of America, LPPOM, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad, Allied Takaful, Malaysian Financial Planning Council, Fitch Ratings Ltd., Elzar Shariah Solution & Advisory, Codebase Technologies, Ableace Raakin Sdn. Bhd., Rumah Zakat, Karim Consulting Indonesia, Micronisus Systems FZC LLC, Safco Microfinance Company (Private) Limited – Pakistan, AIM Solutions Group Berhad (ASGB), and Laz Zakat Sukses. Together, these honourees embodied the breadth, diversity, and global impact of Islamic finance across banking, takaful, FinTech, social finance, ratings, education, and research.

Closing on a forward-looking note, the event underscored the collective responsibility of governments, regulators, and industry leaders to drive innovation, inclusivity, and impact in shaping the next chapter of Islamic finance worldwide.