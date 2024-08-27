Riyadh – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announces its role as Founding Partner of 24Fintech, a premier event dedicated to advancing the fintech sector in Saudi Arabia in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This partnership underscores Visa’s commitment to driving innovation and uplifting communities through best-in-class digital payments, while supporting the growth of fintechs and the Kingdom’s digital transformation ambitions.

The summit is hosted by the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Capital Market Authority (CMA), and Insurance Authority (IA), and co-organized by Fintech Saudi and Tahaluf.

Visa’s involvement in 24Fintech is its latest effort aimed at bolstering Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and talent. Through strategic partnerships with local stakeholders such as STA and investments such as a soon to be established Visa Innovation Centre in Riyadh, Visa is reshaping digital commerce as part of the Kingdom's digital transformation journey.

Ali Bailoun, Visa's Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, commented, “Our partnership with 24Fintech underscores our commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its fintech ecosystem. At Visa, we aim to empower businesses by seamlessly integrating them into the payments ecosystem, fostering their growth and expansion through Visa’s Fast Track and Visa Ready solutions. Our role at 24Fintech builds on our strategic initiatives, such as the partnership with FinTech Saudi and the Visa Everywhere Initiative. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to accelerate the digitization of Saudi Arabia's financial ecosystem.”

Visa is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming 24 Fintech will premiere at the prestigious Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre from 3-5 September 2024. This highly anticipated event underscores the industry's collective commitment to unlocking business and networking opportunities, embracing changes, and spearheading innovation in the financial technology sector.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers from Visa, including Andrew Torre, Regional President for CEMEA region - Visa; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa in the GCC; Ali Bailoun, Visa's Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, and Valla Vikili, Global Head of Innovation at Visa. Their combined insights and expertise are set to add immense value to the event's discourse.

Visa will also host an engaging booth, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of Visa's innovative products and solutions. These include Visa Direct, which allows for fast, secure, and convenient money transfers directly to financial accounts using card numbers, Visa Installments, which offer consumers the flexibility to pay for purchases over time. This service allows cardholders to choose installment payment plans at the point of sale, both in-store and online, providing a convenient way to manage large expenses and other products that showcase the latest advancements in fraud prevention and contactless payments.

Furthermore, Visa is excited to feature three of its strategic partners at its booth: Tarabut, Beyon, and Thawani. Their inclusion will help highlight the collaborative and symbiotic nature of Visa's work in pioneering fintech solutions.

Join us at Visa Stand (H1.E50) during the event. Meet our Visa experts and learn more about the cutting-edge solutions that are reshaping the payment space.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

Media Contact

Visa

Mohamad Zigby

mzigby@visa.com

Edelman Smithfield, KSA

Yasa Ahmad, Sr Account Manager

yasa.ahmed@edelmansmithfield.com