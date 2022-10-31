The largest CX, marketing and advertising technology event, Vibe Martech Fest, took place in Riyadh this month, where Microsoft participated as a silver sponsor, meeting with marketing and sales professionals across The Kingdom.

Microsoft showed CMOs how updated AI solutions can help marketing teams connect with sales to deliver a deeper, more personalised customer experience through seamless integration of Dynamics 365 CRM with Business Central and BizApps, like Microsoft Azure their cloud platform.

Hosting a keynote session for CMOs, Microsoft’s KSA Chief Operations Officer, Rayan Zahid, presented “Transform your marketing”; discussions on the role of technology and smarter automated solutions in nurturing customers through their buyer’s journey.

“Customers today want real connections with brands that go beyond simple personalisation,” said Zahid. “They want high-quality experiences that improve the way they live and work. To maximize reach and ROI, marketers must think beyond a linear customer journey and connect experiences across marketing, commerce, sales, and service.”

Microsoft also supported the event from their booth for both days, with their BizApps sales team and partner Alfapeople, hosting roundtables and meeting clients to talk about their business transformation, showcasing how they can effectively do more with less in challenging economic times.

Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Marketing CRM was the primary focus, built to assist CMOs in creating and delivering a 360-degree personalised, real-time experience across all touchpoints, to strengthen relationships, improve inclusion and build loyalty. The unique aspect this technology delivers is the ability to draw on existing customer data to predict a specific customer’s next step, empowering marketing teams to deliver the right message at exactly the right time, on the right device, to the right person. In effect, real-time marketing, which delivers higher ROI through predictive CX technology.

“By leveraging AI-powered segments and insights, hyper-personalised customer experiences are entirely possible and not just for big corporations, but now for smaller brands too”, said Zahid. “This allows businesses to respond in moments and activate end-to-end experiences based on accurate data.”

Microsoft also highlighted the power of Dynamics 365 CRM in combination with Business Central, which gives organisations insights on performance and operational flexibility and Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing system, which allows secure hybrid and remote system access, and networking. Stronger collaboration will give CMOs the control they need to define better marketing goals, with budget optimisation, creating bigger wins in KPIs and ROI

Microsoft has set a new direction to serve and enable its customers in their digital transformation journey that is both technologically empowered, flexible and secure, through "do more with less".

Doing more with less doesn’t mean working harder or longer as a marketeer but on the contrary; it means doing things in less time, less cost, and less complexity, with more innovation, more agility, and more resilience. It’s about applying technology to amplify what one can do and ultimately what organizations can achieve amid today’s constraints.

