Muscat – The global steel industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and the Arab steel sector is no exception. Tariff policies, the exclusion of companies from key markets, and the introduction of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) are creating new constraints for producers across the region. These developments are compelling regional players to accelerate their transition and to safeguard their long-term sustainability. More than ever, cooperation is essential to ensure competitiveness and resilience.

Against this backdrop, the 18th Arab Steel Summit & International Iron and Steel Exhibition will be hosted by Vale in Muscat on 7–8 October 2025, addressing the most pressing themes for the industry, ranging from raw material supply and understanding how markets will evolve over the next decade to exploring the new technologies that will shape the future of the steel sector.

Organized by the Arab Iron and Steel Union (AISU), this year’s edition builds on nearly two decades of dialogue and cooperation in the region. The event will bring together more than 600 participants from across the Arab world and beyond, including some thirty international companies covering the entire steel value chain, as well as the notable presence of several leading international organizations sharing their expertise and perspectives on the future of the industry.

Khalid bin Saleem Al Qassabi, Director General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said, “We are proud that the Sultanate of Oman will host the 18th Arab Steel Summit and the International Iron and Steel Exhibition under the patronage of H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and

Investment Promotion, and in cooperation with Vale as the host for this global steel event.

This important gathering will bring together industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers from across the region and the world to exchange knowledge, explore opportunities, and shape the future of the steel and iron sector.”

Al Qassabi went on to add, “Hosting this summit is in line with the objectives of Oman’s Industrial Strategy 2040, which aims to enhance industrial competitiveness, foster innovation, and strengthen Oman’s position as a regional hub for manufacturing and advanced industries. We look forward to welcoming participants to this event, and we are confident that this summit and exhibition will contribute to advancing the steel industry, supporting economic diversification, and creating sustainable opportunities for the future.”

Vale will highlight its contribution to building a more sustainable, lower-carbon steel value chain. “Hosting Arab Steel in Oman is an important milestone at a decisive moment for our industry. As markets adapt to decarbonization imperatives and shifting trade dynamics, Oman’s strategic location, industrial vision, and emerging green hydrogen ecosystem make it a natural convergence point for global dialogue. At Vale, we see this summit as an opportunity to work with regional leaders to advance the technologies and partnerships that will define the future of the sector,” said Saleh Al Musalhi, Chief Executive of Mega Hubs - Middle East and North Africa at Vale.

By hosting Arab Steel 2025, the Sultanate of Oman reaffirms its ambition to play a leading role in the region’s industrial future, actively shaping the priorities that will guide the steel sector in the years ahead.