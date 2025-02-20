Abu Dhabi – The Defense Industry Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan is participating in IDEX 2025, the largest defense event in the Middle East, currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This participation aligns with Uzbekistan’s efforts to enhance its presence in the global defense industry, showcasing the latest defense technologies and equipment developed to the highest international standards. The agency is also highlighting its advanced manufacturing capabilities and technological innovations that strengthen military readiness and promote military cooperation with partner countries.

Speaking to Iris Media, Mr. Nazar Khakkiyev, an official from Uzbekistan’s Defense Industry Agency, stated:

"Our participation in IDEX 2025 is a strategic opportunity to present our latest achievements in the defense sector and build new partnerships with government entities and specialized companies in the UAE, the Gulf region, and worldwide."

Mr. Nazar further noted that the Uzbek Defense Industry Agency has cooperation agreements with Tawazun and EDGE Group, two leading defense industry companies in the UAE. He emphasized that this collaboration aims to enhance partnerships in military manufacturing, technology transfer, and the development of advanced defense solutions, contributing to the defense capabilities of both nations.

He explained that the agreement focuses on joint research and development, knowledge exchange in defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armored military vehicles, and cybersecurity technologies.

Highlighting the importance of this step in fostering innovation within the defense industry, Mr. Nazar expressed Uzbekistan’s eagerness to benefit from the UAE’s expertise in the defense sector and leverage the advanced technologies offered by Tawazun and EDGE. He emphasized that this partnership represents a significant milestone in strengthening Uzbekistan’s defense industries.

This collaboration is expected to result in joint defense and advanced technology projects, as well as increased trade and investment opportunities between the two countries in this critical sector.

Mr. Nazar added, "We strongly believe in the importance of international cooperation in developing advanced defense solutions that address growing security challenges."

The Uzbekistan Pavilion at IDEX 2025 has attracted significant attention from military officials and decision-makers, providing them with the opportunity to explore Uzbekistan’s extensive defense industry capabilities and their alignment with global market needs.

The pavilion features a wide range of military products, including military equipment, rifles, machine guns, air defense systems, advanced tactical gear, and cutting-edge defense technologies. Additionally, the agency is presenting innovative solutions in cybersecurity, communication systems, military simulation, and training technologies, reflecting Uzbekistan’s rapid progress in the defense sector.