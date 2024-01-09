Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) presents an innovative series of cultural experiences for visitors to Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children throughout January 2024. This initiative is aimed at children and adults and features painting, Arabic calligraphy, and pottery. It also unveils the deeper details of theatre, photography, fashion design, and more, aligning with the Authority’s efforts to discover talent, develop skills, and foster capabilities in various fields.

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children’s educational programme includes around 70 edutaining and interactive workshops led by a select group of artists, experts, and specialists in artistic and cultural fields. The agenda encompasses over 20 specialised pottery classes, introducing children to the basics of this craft, its techniques, tools, types of clay, and methods of shaping the pottery on wheels. Participants aged between 10 and 16 will have the opportunity to develop their drawing and fashion design skills through sessions covering illustrative fashion techniques, where they will learn to transform ordinary denim or jean fabrics into personalised pieces reflecting their creativity.

The Theatre Club seeks to expand the imagination of children aged 4 to 6, building their confidence by training them in acting fundamentals, character selection, and portrayal, while the Community Theatre Lab will be dedicated to training those aged seven and above in creating theatrical scenes. The centre is also offering free community workshops that include partnerships with Miele and Nikon, in addition to the Community Theatre Lab and Mindfulness Monday, the latter of which will provide training in proper breathing techniques, stretching exercises, memory activation, and maintenance.

The programme will also include a series of free workshops in collaboration with Nikon to train members and visitors on the basics of cameras, types of lenses, usage methods, outdoor photography, and selecting appropriate angles, while Miele will offer a group of free specialised classes in culinary arts. The Photo Critique sessions will enable photography enthusiasts and professionals to express their passion for photography, exchange information, and provide valuable feedback on images. The Arabic Calligraphy Courses will open up opportunities for talent development in this art.

Meanwhile, Baby Sensory UAE will present classes on best practices in interactive sensory activities for babies and toddlers, while the artist Jack Lee will train children and adults in abstract drawing techniques and oil painting of flowers, introducing them to preparing canvases, selecting colours, and more. Chef Michael Kitts will also offer special cooking lessons for both children and adults.

Adel Omar, Senior Special Project and Media Director at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, affirmed Dubai Culture’s commitment to expanding children's creative and intellectual horizons, encouraging exploration and expression of their artistic visions, stating: “At Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, we seek to enhance children’s cultural awareness and create an innovative environment capable of discovering their talent, empowering them through interactive workshops that stimulate their creativity in visual and performing arts, and leveraging their potential in education, innovation, building self-confidence, and fostering innovation.”