Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science & Technology, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, hosted the Fifth Annual Simulation Symposium. This event brought together educators, experts, and innovators from Qatar and abroad to explore the transformative potential of AI in healthcare simulation education.

The symposium aimed to showcase the latest advancements in AI, share practical insights, and encourage collaboration on integrating these technologies to enhance simulation-based learning and training in healthcare. Additionally, the event supports Qatar’s National Vision 2030 by promoting sustainable development, advancing education and healthcare, and driving economic diversification.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, said: “Today’s symposium reflects our ongoing dedication to advancing the expertise of our faculty and professionals in the healthcare field. By facilitating these interactive experiences, we support valuable exchange of knowledge that enhances the skills of our educators and experts alike. This elevates the caliber of our faculty and equips our students with practical, real-world learning opportunities that bridge theory with hands-on application. Through initiatives like this, we are preparing the next generation of innovative leaders in healthcare, empowering both students and professionals to excel in simulation and technology knowledge within the sector."

Dr. Fred Saleh, Acting Dean, College of Health Sciences, said: “Hosting this symposium provides professionals and our community with an incredible opportunity to experience the future of AI based healthcare education, enhancing their skills and preparing them for the evolving landscape of this industry.”

Dr. Sola Bahous, Professor of Medicine and Dean of the School of Medicine at the Lebanese American University, served as a speaker at the event, discussing the significance of AI in healthcare, drawing on her role with the International Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence. Also speaking at the symposium was Lewis Chang, Head of Medical VR at HTC VIVE, who leads the development of medical AI and VR products and has received two prestigious personal medical innovation awards for his contributions in the medical field.

The symposium concluded with key insights on AI integration in healthcare simulation, emphasizing collaboration to overcome challenges and drive innovation. By highlighting advancements and offering professional development, the event reinforced its commitment to improving healthcare education and patient care.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

