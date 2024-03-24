Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted more than 20,000 visitors in their exciting and interactive booth at EXPO 2023 Doha. The booth underscored the University’s deep-rooted commitment to innovation in sustainability and primarily focused on innovative campus-wide sustainability initiatives. Attendees learned more about the University’s considerable progress in the fields such as modern agriculture and environmental best practices, with key examples of UDST’s horticulture-related technologies on display, alongside 6 technology-driven interactive activities that visitors can enjoy.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “We are glad to see that the booth has attracted an impressive turnout. EXPO 2023 Doha is not just an exhibition, but a platform for institutions, organizations, and individuals that are intent on shaping a sustainable future. At UDST, we are forging our own path in greener practices and technology. Through our participation at the exhibition, we wanted to broaden the conversation around sustainability in education environments. Our efforts around sustainability at the University are not only about educating our students, but about developing and implementing innovative real-world solutions.”

The students, faculty and staff of UDST have each been an essential part of the University’s achievements toward cultivating a more sustainable future both on campus, and in the wider community. University initiatives on display at the booth included a weather station, a sustainable greenhouse model, various robots, an agricultural tricycle, a smart trash bin system, and a hydroponic system capstone project. EXPO visitors to the booth had the opportunity to take part in a series of hands-on educational activities such as setting up precision agricultural sensors to monitor soil moisture and temperature, and composting and soil building. Other activities included assembling a small-scale hydroponic system, where visitors can learn about hydroponic-compatible plants; installing a smart irrigation system; and agricultural 3D printing, complete with design tutorials.

EXPO 2023 Doha concludes on March 28th, 2024. UDST’s participation sets an important precedent for educational institutions, with their commitment to ensuring the next generation is prepared to tackle environmental challenges. This also reflects the University’s alignment with the strategic sustainability goals stipulated by the Qatar National Vision 2030.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

