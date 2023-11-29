Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Her Excellency Mrs. Buthaina bint Ali Al-Jabr Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, and in the presence of a high level delegation, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently hosted its international symposium dedicated to the advancements and applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Sponsored by the Commercial Bank, the ground-breaking two-day symposium was organized by the University's College of Computing and Information Technology, and strongly reflected Qatar's commitment to staying at the forefront of embracing AI.

The symposium's primary goal was to demystify and highlight the potential of AI as a multifaceted discipline that influences every aspect of daily life. By bridging the gap between knowledge and application, the symposium aimed to ensure that individuals understand both the capabilities, and limitations, of the AI technology. Attendees of the symposium comprised of university students from across the GCC, AI practitioners and ICT professionals holding particular interest in the topic.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: "AI is not just another technological advancement, it is a powerful force reshaping the world and our future. Here at UDST, we understand the potential of AI and are committed to preparing our own community to engage with it effectively, and equip students with the right knowledge, tools, and opportunities. The country is positioning itself to harness AI's huge potential across several different disciplines, and I believe this will be possible thanks to Qatar’s education system and advanced technical infrastructure. We are proud to be part of this development."

During the conference, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi unveiled UDST's AI roadmap, outlining the university's ongoing journey to embrace AI and leverage its capabilities across various facets of education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Raju Buddhiraju, EGM and Head of Wholesale Banking at Commercial Bank said: “Innovation has always been rooted in Commercial Bank’s strategic vision. Through sponsoring this year’s International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence, we strive to continuously provide our customers with the latest technologies in banking.”

The event featured workshops and panel discussions that explored in-depth the pivotal role of AI in business. Commercial Bank’s EGM and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Leonie Lethbridge delivered a presentation on the first day of the event discussing the significance of driving value from Artificial Intelligence in financial services.

In her comment, Dr. Leonie stated: “Commercial Bank constantly seeks pioneering solutions and breakthrough technologies to stay ahead of the curve. We are currently looking for ways to employ the potential that Artificial Intelligence holds to innovate our banking solutions. This will enable us to further cultivate an advanced banking ecosystem that empowers individuals to achieve their financial goals.”

On the first day of the symposium were several engaging presentations from a blend of local and international AI experts and keynote speakers, followed by an interactive panel discussion. There was a particular focus on the importance of educating the wider public about AI in order to dispel the myths surrounding it. As part of UDST’s applied approach, the second day took a different turn, with attendees diving into hands-on tailored AI workshops, including one targeted specifically at finance professionals, that presented a unique opportunity for participants to experience AI's practical application first-hand. The interactive workshop element of the symposium set it apart from other AI-centered events.

The two days brought together a diverse audience, fostered cooperation and enabled knowledge exchange. It also underscored Qatar’s readiness to embrace AI applications in several sectors of the economy, and CBQ as the main event sponsor simply reinforced the significance of AI in the financial sector. UDST's symposium set a high standard for future AI-related events, both regionally and internationally. With its focus on education, hands-on experience, and collaboration between attendees, the event marked an important step in Qatar's journey towards AI excellence.

