United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is hosting the 2024-2025 Artificial Intelligence National Championship (AINC) from 17 to 18 May at University of Sharjah (UoS) with support from ICT Fund. Over 2,000 students from public and private schools will compete in robotics, programming, and open-source (Steam) categories. Open to students of all cycles, the competition reflects the Ministry’s commitment to equipping children and youth with AI tools and skills to support their learning and strengthen their future competitiveness.

Her Excellency Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the MoE, said: “MoE’s focus on teaching AI and programming aligns with the UAE’s vision to empower the next generation with skills in emerging fields of science and technology. We are committed to nurturing students potential in areas like AI and preparing them for future academic and career paths through active participation in local, regional, and global events.”

Eng. Omar Almahmoud, CEO of ICT Fund at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said: “We are proud to sponsor AINC 2024-2025. Investing in youth means investing in the nation’s future, and we remain committed to supporting national initiatives that build skills in AI and other advanced technologies among our young people in line with the UAE’s digital transformation strategy.”

Tournament details

AINC features 33 competitions across three categories, tailored to students of all age groups. A total of 764 supervisors will guide participants throughout the event, ensuring valuable learning outcomes and skill development in key AI fields and applications.

The championship meets international standards, with advanced criteria set by the Ministry and its partners to prepare students to compete at global and international levels.

The RoboCup competition emphasises teamwork and hands-on robot design, while the Robot Olympiad, a local version of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO), offers a unique learning experience that enhances technical skills and creativity. The programming competition invites students to demonstrate their prowess in coding, while the open-source (Steam) category focuses on graphic design and mathematics.

