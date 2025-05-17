Dubai-UAE: Mental health experts and youth representatives are calling for more to be done to address the growing – yet largely overlooked – issue of climate anxiety facing the region’s youth.

According to the World Economic Forum, 66 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 in the Middle East and North Africa are deeply concerned about the long-term implications of climate change.

A high-level panel hosted by the University of Birmingham Dubai and joined by school students heard that the uncertainty around climate change is being compounded in the digital age, where news runs 24/7 and doomscrolling is rife enough to have an official name.

Moderating the panel, Dr Rasha Bayoumi, Head of Research, University of Birmingham Dubai, said: “Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is already transforming our environments, economies, and our mental health. As a civic university and part of the UAE Universities Climate Network, we are aiming to connect youth with mental health advocates and policymakers to drive conversations, inform new research, and equip young people with the tools they need. This isn’t just about making young voices heard, it’s about helping youth to understand that the power to shape their future is in their hands.”

The panel included Maricor Muzones, UAE Climate Adaptation Lead, Global Green Growth Institute; Ahmed Al Ghardaqa, President, Arab Youth Council for Climate Change; Farah Dahabi, Director of Crisis and Trauma Service, The Lighthouse Arabia; and Tejal Gupta, Student, University of Birmingham Dubai.

“Climate anxiety begins when we relinquish control — when we no longer see ourselves as actors or contributors to meaningful action. But we refuse to be sidelined. We are reclaiming the narrative, recognizing that climate change doesn’t affect everyone equally, and that vulnerability must be central to any policy response. Education becomes our greatest tool — not just to inform, but to empower, to operationalize solutions, and to build synergy across levels of action. We are not at a dead end. We are consolidating efforts, reasserting agency, and stepping into our role as architects of a just, inclusive climate future,” said Maricor Muzones, UAE Climate Adaptation Lead, Global Green Growth Institute.

Ahmed Al Ghardaqa, President, Arab Youth Council for Climate Change said: “Climate anxiety is not just a psychological experience – it is an emotional reaction to systemic failures. We are living through disasters in real-time – unfiltered pain and loss. Across the region, youth are stepping into diplomacy, shaping climate negotiations, and building movements grounded in justice and urgency. Social media plays a dual role; it can heighten anxiety, but is also a powerful tool for advocacy: it amplifies our voices, connects us across borders, and drives collective action.”

On her part, Farah Dahabi, Director of Crisis and Trauma Service, The Lighthouse Arabia said: "There is no perfect climate advocate – only a present one. Climate anxiety is not something we fix or escape, but something we learn to move with. It’s a natural emotional response to an overwhelming crisis, and acknowledging that – without shame – is the first step to building resilience. When we give ourselves permission to rest and reset, we create space not just for healing, but for more authentic, sustainable engagement.”

Representing the University of Birmingham Dubai on the panel, Tejal Gupta, said: “It’s a paradox. You feel terrible, forget, get reminded, and feel helpless again. It’s traumatic to be told the world is burning—and you can’t do anything about it. As students, we are constantly reminded of the future we are inheriting, primarily shaped by climate uncertainty. But through platforms like this, we are also reminded of the power we hold to influence change. It was empowering to engage with experts and policymakers who are genuinely listening to and valuing youth perspectives. That kind of recognition turns anxiety into agency.”

As well as the high-level panel discussion, the event featured a Youth Policy Lab exploring the link between climate change, social media, and mental health, while identifying pathways for youth empowerment. The Lab brought together students from Greenwood International School and Dubai English Speaking School for a dynamic exchange of ideas and solutions.

The event concluded with a unified call to action, highlighting the critical need to integrate mental health considerations into climate policy frameworks.

