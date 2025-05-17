Sharjah: The 4th edition of the UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo kicked off today, Friday, at Expo Center Sharjah, and will continue until May 18, 2025.

Organized by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition features more than 300 leading Chinese manufacturers and companies specialized in the production of tyres, auto parts, equipment, and accessories. It is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the region and the world, including automotive industry practitioners and enthusiasts alike.

The 4th UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo was inaugurated by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah. The opening ceremony was attended by H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, and Marwan Al Mashghouni, Director of Government Communications at Expo Centre Sharjah, along with senior officials and diplomatic representatives.

Attendees toured the exhibition’s various pavilions, where they explored the latest automotive spare parts, accessories, tyres, batteries, and cutting-edge electronic components.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Sharjah Chamber’s support for the UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo aims to provide a distinguished commercial platform that brings together Chinese manufacturers and suppliers with local and regional traders and importers, opening new horizons for cooperation and strategic partnerships.

He noted that this support reflects the Chamber’s broader commitment to promoting key economic sectors, developing Sharjah’s business ecosystem, and reinforcing its position as an advanced commercial and logistics hub connecting global markets.

The UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo serves as a dedicated trade event that underscores the robust economic and trade relations between the UAE and China. It showcases cutting-edge innovations in Chinese tires, automotive parts, and accessories, making it an ideal platform for buyers and traders interested in sourcing Chinese products in this field.

The exhibition is designed to attract buyers from various sectors of the aftermarket and supply chain, including vehicle manufacturers, garages, body repair shops, detailing services, retailers, dealers, and other businesses engaged in automotive components and accessories.

This year’s edition of UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo features a dedicated forum that highlights current developments in the Chinese tire manufacturing industry and the integration of cutting-edge technologies.

It also serves as a vital platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise among key industry players, promoting strategic collaboration and driving innovation across the tire and automotive parts sector.

Held in partnership with Shandong Port Overseas Supply Chain (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. and Hualun Inter Tech FZCO, the exhibition presents cutting-edge automotive technology solutions and industrial innovations.

It features a comprehensive range of exhibits, including all types of tyres, auto parts, electric vehicles, EV charging stations, inner tubes, wheels, car batteries, automotive electronics, maintenance equipment, and accessories, catering to a wide spectrum of industry stakeholders.

