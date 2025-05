The UAE’s flagship industrial awards winners in nine categories will be announced on Day 1 of Make it in the Emirates 2025.

HE Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi: “The UAE’s youth are at the forefront of our industrial transformation.”

HE Omar Al Suwaidi: “The Make it in the Emirates Awards reflect UAE’s vision of building a diversified, innovative, and globally competitive industrial economy.”

Abu Dhabi-UAE – The jury panel of the third Make it in the Emirates Awards has gathered to identify the winners for the awards recognizing companies, innovators, and individuals driving the UAE’s industrial transformation. The winners will be announced on Day 1 of Make it in the Emirates 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during May 19-22.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Make it in the Emirates Awards celebrates outstanding achievements and recognizes individuals who have contributed to UAE’s industrial sector through localization, technology leadership, manufacturing excellence, and youth empowerment.

This year’s panel of judges features a distinguished group of leaders from across government, industry, and academia, including His Excellency Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs,His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT; Her Excellency Dr. Farah AlZarouni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT; Hamad Al Marar, CEO of Edge Group; Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth; Norinao Sato, President & CEO of Yokogawa Middle East & Africa; Prof. Steve Liu, Associate Vice President for Research at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI); His Excellency Ahmed Rahma Al Masood, Board Director of Al Masood Group; and Samia Bouazza, Group CEO & Managing Director of Multiply Group.

During the meeting, the jury identified the winners across nine categories under five strategic pillars: In-Country Value, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers, Leadership and Talent, and UAE Traditional Crafts (individuals and companies).

HE Dr. AlNeyadi, said: “In line with the directives of our leadership, the UAE places strong emphasis on the role of youth in driving sustainable economic development. They are the foundation of our industrial and advanced technology sectors. Through these awards, we celebrate their achievements and honor the next generation of Emirati pioneers shaping the future of industry.”

Commenting on the jury gathering, HE Al Suwaidi said: “The Make it in the Emirates Awards reflect the UAE’s vision of building a globally competitive industrial sector contributing to advancing an innovation-based economy. This year’s exceptional jury, comprising leaders with deep expertise and insight, helped us recognize and honor the UAE’s most outstanding industrial achievements during the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates.”

Held under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”, Make it in the Emirates 2025 is set to be the largest edition yet, featuring over 700 exhibitors, showcasing more than 3,800 UAE-made products, and is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors. The event reinforces the UAE’s commitment to advancing industry, fostering strategic partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC.