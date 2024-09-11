Sustainability at the Heart of the Festival

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) ignited enthusiasm across its campus with the "Clubs Festival," an interactive event designed to showcase the vibrant student life available at the University. This occasion provided students with an engaging platform to explore their passions, discover new hobbies, and become more involved in the enriching campus community.

The "Clubs Festival" aims to promote holistic student development by offering an opportunity that goes beyond academics. It encourages students to participate in extracurricular activities and plays an important role in cultivating essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork, and time management.

This year's Clubs Festival, a much-anticipated bi-annual event, took on a vibrant new theme—sustainability. In a spectacular display of creativity and commitment to environmental stewardship, students were encouraged to design their club booths using recycled materials, a challenge they embraced with enthusiasm and innovation.

Aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Qatar Vision 2030, the festival served as a dynamic platform for students to demonstrate how small actions can lead to substantial impacts. The theme not only showcased the clubs' ingenuity but also highlighted the University’s dedication to fostering a culture of sustainability across campus.

Each booth was a testament to the power of collaboration and environmental consciousness. From repurposed pop bottles, paper and plastics to upcycled fabrics and eco-friendly displays, the festival was a vivid reminder of the possibilities that arise when creativity meets purpose. These student-led initiatives underscored the importance of sustainability in our everyday lives, reflecting a global movement towards responsible consumption and production.

With over 32 clubs on display, each club presented an engaging booth, highlighting the diverse activities they offered, from photography and art to anime and filmmaking. The “Clubs Festival” significantly contributed to developing a supportive and inclusive campus culture at UDST by creating opportunities for expression and community building. It is a testament to the university’s commitment to nurturing responsible, forward-thinking leaders who will drive positive change on a global scale.

A standout aspect and cornerstone of the festival is its "by students, for students" approach, a concept promoted by the Student Engagement Department. It empowers students to take charge of managing their club booths, allowing them to display their leadership skills and inventive ideas. To further fuel excitement and involvement, the event featured awards for the "Best Decorated Booth" and the "Most Engaging Club," recognizing the outstanding efforts of the participating students.

UDST has also opened the Student Clubs Hub, a dedicated space for students to continuously showcase their talents, collaborate on projects, and engage with the university’s vibrant community beyond the festival.

The "Clubs Festival" at UDST celebrated the diverse talents and passions of students while reinforcing the University’s commitment to holistic development. Through the promotion of active participation in extracurricular activities, UDST established a dynamic campus environment that nurtures both personal and academic growth, setting students up for future success.

