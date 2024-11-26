Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) proudly hosted its Career Fair 2024, a two-day event that brings together over 80 local and international companies offering more than 900 opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs, as well as internships. Organized by UDST's Student Central Services Department, the event was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, Chairman of UDST’s Board of Trustees, H.E. Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology. The fair attracted a large number of current students, alumni, and high school students.

The Career Fair offered attendees invaluable opportunities to network with industry leaders, engage in live interviews, and explore diverse career paths, while companies gained access to a pool of talented UDST students and alumni.

As part of its commitment to promoting sustainability, University of Doha for Science and Technology has ensured that the application process for available opportunities is entirely paperless, utilizing an advanced electronic system.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, shared his enthusiasm for hosting the event: “UDST’s commitment to educational excellence in Qatar extends beyond the classroom. The Career Fair is a vital platform that supports our students and alumni in achieving professional success. By bringing industry leaders from local and international companies and promising students together, we open doors to career opportunities that align with Qatar’s growing economic landscape.”

Represented industries at the fair included energy, banking, finance, technology, and other sectors, underscoring UDST's dedication to bridging the gap between education and employment.

With over 70 programs across the Colleges of Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, and Health Sciences, UDST continues to shape graduates who make meaningful contributions to Qatar’s dynamic economy. This year’s Career Fair reaffirmed the University’s role as a hub for professional development and career advancement.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube