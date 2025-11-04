Doha,University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) proudly organized Career Fair 2025, welcoming participation from over 95 local and international companies representing key industries across Qatar and beyond. The two- day event, organized by the Student Central Services Department, provided over 2450 opportunities for full-time and part-time employment, sponsorships, internships, and cooperative training. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saleh Al- Sada, Chairman of UDST’s Board of Trustees, and Dr. Mohammed Yousef Al-Mulla, Vice-Chair of UDST’s Board of Trustees and Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO) and attended by UDST students, alumni, and high school students exploring their future career paths.

The Career Fair serves as one of UDST’s flagship annual events, offering students and graduates a direct gateway to industry leaders, while helping employers connect with highly skilled and job-ready talent. Throughout the event, attendees engaged in live interviews, networking sessions, and career development activities, reflecting UDST’s applied learning approach that bridges education with real-world experience.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, UDST ensured the event remained entirely paperless, with students submitting their CVs and applications through the University’s digital application system. This initiative highlights UDST’s ongoing dedication to adopting eco- friendly and innovative event practices that align with Qatar National Vision 2030’s sustainability goals.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his pride in the event’s continued success: “Career Fair represents a pivotal milestone in the University’s ongoing efforts to empower its students and alumni, preparing them for active participation in the job market. Guided by our mission of applied education, we are committed to building strong partnerships with public and private sector institutions, ensuring that our graduates are well-equipped to contribute to a national economy driven by knowledge and innovation.”

With participation from sectors such as energy, construction, banking, finance, healthcare, IT, and public services, the event demonstrated UDST’s growing influence in linking education to real-world careers.

In preparation for the fair, UDST organized a series of career-readiness workshops and CV and interview coaching sessions over the past weeks, empowering students with essential skills and confidence to seize opportunities during the event.

Following the remarkable achievements of Career Fair 2024 which hosted 80 organizations, welcomed over 2,000 students and alumni, and received more than 14,200 CVs leading to over 1,200 employment and internship opportunities, the 2025 edition stands as a testament to UDST’s continued leadership in fostering industry engagement and career readiness among its students.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.