UMS Events, a premier conferencing and event management specialist, which is part of the United Media Services (UMS), the leading media and communications company in Oman, was the Event Partner of the high-profile Suhar Investment Forum, which was held in Radisson Blu, Suhar on February 25 and 26, 2024.

Organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OOCI) branch in North Batinah Governorate, the Suhar Investment Forum was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said. The event was attended by several esteemed dignitaries, officials from the public and private sectors, and representatives from over 20 countries.

Commending UMS Events for their exceptional management and valuable contribution to the success of the Suhar Investment Forum, Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in North Batinah Governorate and Chairman of the forum’s Organising Committee, stressed that UMS Events ensured a seamless execution of the forum, handling everything from event conception to logistics and database management.

The Forum witnessed an impressive turnout with representation from over 20 countries and signing of business agreements of over RO100 million between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, Madayn, Sohar Port and Freezone and various entities for upcoming projects, which will pave the way for further growth of the North Al Batinah Governorate. Al Abri further emphasised that Oman and Suhar in particular, possesses unique capabilities and qualities that position it as an attractive destination for international investments.

Mr Atulya Sharma, CEO of UMS, expressed delight at the successful conduct of the Suhar Investment Forum in partnership with OCCI branch in North Batinah Governorate. As the Event Partner, UMS Events tailored its solutions to meet the specific needs of the event, delivering impact that is unmatched in the industry.

UMS Events has an extensive portfolio of industry-leading and stimulating summits, conferences, corporate awards, strategic forums, and webinars. “We are also well known for building thought leadership platforms that create value and deliver an unmatched delegate experience. We have organised successful conferences not just in Oman but other markets including UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Nigeria, South Africa, Poland, and India. Some of our flagship events include New Age Banking Summit, UAE-India Economic Forum, OER Business Summit, Oman Forum, Alam Al-Iktisaad Best Performing Companies and Dossier Construction Awards and Summit, to name a few,” he added. UMS is part of Muscat Overseas Group, Oman’s leading diversified business group.