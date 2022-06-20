Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University participated in the activities of the 2nd Training and Talent Acquisition Forum, organized by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in Abu Dhabi City Municipality with the participation of several universities, institutes and academic institutions, in the presence of Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and several Executive Directors and Heads of Departments.

The forum aims to strengthen the partnership between municipalities and academic educational institutions attracting talents, competencies, and skilled people to enhance the national strategy of the Abu Dhabi government. It intended to invest in human capital and prepare national future generations equipped with skills of technical development, keeping pace with the requirements of present times, and meeting the requirements of human development. The participants stressed the importance of constant readiness for development and improvement of the quality of life in all fields.

Dr. Marwan El Mubarak, from Urban Planning Department, UAEU, presented a working paper stressing the importance and role of urban planning in general and in the UAE that has excellent infrastructure and capabilities. The UAE University pays special attention to urban planning, by offering academic courses that keeps pace with the requirements of development and sustainability and prepares its graduates to engage in the labor market with high-quality academic skills and competencies. He stressed at the same time the importance of enhancing the role of the urban planning in building modern cities in terms of quality of life and keeping pace with the requirements of present times.

The forum also included meetings and workshops that address several topics that open up horizons for the younger generation, to link the present with the future, through a forward-looking vision, improving outcomes, enhancing capabilities, and developing talents and creative ideas, through development of human resources, as well as institutional creativity in line with the requirements of the national strategic vision.

-Ends-