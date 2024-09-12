Disability-Inclusive Hiring Simplified through Career Fair and Private, Social, Government Partnership in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In Abu Dhabi, employment opportunities for People of Determination are gaining significant momentum. The 'Inclusivity Career Fair 2024' is at the forefront of driving this inclusive employment movement. As an impact-driven event focused on empowering Emirati People of Determination, the fair offers a unique opportunity for employers, corporates, and government sectors to engage in disability-inclusive employment solutions. The event is part of the on-going Atmah Programme, the GCC’s first Social Impact Bond, launched by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, in partnership with the Zayed Higher Organization and ImInclusive. This initiative aligns with Ma’an’s mission to foster inclusive and collaborative communities within the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Career fairs for disability inclusion are a concept pioneered, introduced, and delivered by ImInclusive, MENA’s leading disability inclusion enterprise and Inclusive HR Consultancy, across the UAE. This is the first Career Fair of its kind in the region, designed to equip People of Determination in Abu Dhabi with essential job skills and help them secure permanent employment. This initiative also aligns with Ma’an’s commitment to improving the lives of People of Determination through identifying and implementing pioneering solutions.

The ‘Inclusivity Career Fair 2024’ hosted a dynamic array of employers committed to fostering inclusive employment practices across the UAE and the MENA region. Over 40 organizations joined together to commit to engaging, up skilling, interviewing or hiring of people of determination through the initiative, including prominent stakeholders such as

Etihad Airways, Masdar, Seha (Al Ain), e&, EY, Daman, Pure CS, Deloitte, Khidmah, Alshaya Group, Presight AI, Travelex, SERCO, VFS Global, Omorfia Group, Al Khayyat Investments Group, Dubai Holding Entertainment, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Hatch, Bidfood, Otis, NMDC Group, Keo Consultants, Kanad Hospital, GANS Aero, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Emerson, Holiday Inn –Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi, Accor - Novotel Al Bustan, Accor - Novotel Ibis, Enova, Intercontinental, Sheikh Khalifa Hospital/TMO, Hospitality CE, Sodexo KCS, the US American Embassy to the UAE and more.

The event brought together over 120+ HR and DEI Professionals for industry-wide recognition of the priority of hiring people of determination into all levels of roles and offering equitable opportunities to inclusive talent. ImInclusive shortlisted 100 Emirati job seekers of determination to participate. From its March 2024 edition of the event, employers such as VFS Global and Khidmah who completed their commitment of hiring individuals with disabilities into the workforce were recognized certifying the employers to be inclusive and committed to people of determination in their efforts.

With a variety of contribution opportunities through its social responsibility programmes, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an addresses social priorities and empowers the growth and development of a thriving and engaged community, in addition to strengthening societal cohesiveness and promoting inclusivity within the community through projects such as Atmah programmme

The Atmah Programme Candidates of Determination are introduced year-round to employers for their current and upcoming vacancies through the partnership of the Zayed Higher Organization, ImInclusive and Ma’an in Abu Dhabi. The next Inclusivity Career Fair dedicated to Emirati People of Determination takes place in April of 2025. Registrations and Expression of Interest (EOI) can be submitted by interested organizations to connect@iminclusive.com up till March 2025.

Hafsa Qadeer, Founder and CEO of ImInclusive said ,“Organizations across the UAE are strongly encouraged to provide opportunities to People of Determination and engage with ImInclusive certified social enterprise at any point in their talent journey to seek support and remove barriers towards building future-ready, disability inclusive workforces.”

For more information about ImInclusive, please visit www.iminclusive.com or follow them on social media: @iminclusive

-Ends-

About Zayed Higher Organization

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination was established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on April 19, 2004, corresponding to Safar 29, 1425 AH. It is an umbrella entity that includes all current and future humanitarian care centers and institutions, as well as social services for people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The organization's Board of Directors is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The organization includes centers and clubs dedicated to people of determination and provides integrated services that aim to rehabilitate people of determination in the community. These services include education, vocational training, psychological care and family counseling, therapeutic rehabilitation (assessment, early intervention, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy), as well as educational and athletic support provision.

About Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an Abu Dhabi

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.

About ImInclusive

ImInclusive began as a workplace inclusion community initiative in 2019 in Abu Dhabi,, that evolved into UAE’s 1st certified social enterprise connecting people with disabilities (People of Determination) to inclusive employers across MENA. In 2024, ImInclusive received the UAE President’s recognition through Ma’an Abu Dhabi’s recognition for its work in the social sector. ImInclusive provides action-focused training, tools, and resources to a large network of employers that are committed to the journey of disability inclusion. ImInclusive is a multi-award-winning enterprise recognized by the United Nations, Standard Chartered, Visa She’s Next Program, Accenture Middle East, C3 Companies Creating Change, TiE Dubai, and more.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Anuroopa Mukherjee

Pulse 360 PR & Marketing Communications

Email: anuroopa@pulse360me.com