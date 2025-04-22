Dubai, UAE: The Tourism Committee of Armenia is returning to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May. With Armenia’s flourishing tourism industry and growing number of visitors, this event offers an exciting opportunity for the country to foster stronger partnerships with the region and international tourism entities while showcasing its wealth of rich cultural, natural and historical attractions.

The Armenian delegation will be led by Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, and will feature 26 Armenian organizations, including leading tour operators, hotels, and tourism service providers. These representatives will highlight the country’s diverse tourism offerings, from its vibrant cultural heritage and pristine natural landscapes to its eco-tourism initiatives, adventure tourism, and renowned culinary experiences.

Armenia, a country situated in the Caucasus region, is home to enchanting and varied natural landscapes, a rich cultural, thrilling adventures and delicious cuisine. Whether travelers are seeking a peaceful retreat in nature, a deep dive into Armenian culture, thrilling adventures, or an unforgettable culinary journey, Armenia has something for everyone.

“Armenia offers a unique blend of history, nature, and hospitality that is sure to captivate travelers from across the globe. We’re excited to present this diverse and vibrant destination to the visitors of ATM 2025,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Armenia.

Armenia continues to rise as a favored destination for travelers from around the world, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere, breathtaking scenery, and cultural depth. Visitors from many countries in the region benefit from simplified entry procedures, including visa-free access for select nationalities and convenient e-visa or visa-on-arrival options for others.

Enhanced regional connectivity is making Armenia more accessible than ever. Starting in June, new direct flights from Abu Dhabi and Kuwait will join a growing network of routes from key hubs in the area including Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Sharm El Sheikh and more. With efficient air links and streamlined travel processes, Armenia invites travelers to explore its unique blend of history, hospitality, and natural beauty.

