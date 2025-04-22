24 finalists whittled down from 3,800 entrants compete for AED 1 million prize.

Dubai: The final stage of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship 2025 has officially kicked off. Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), an initiative by DFF, the flagship championship brings together the world’s top generative AI specialists as part of the inaugral Dubai AI Week, a global gathering focused on advancing generative AI applications in art, video, gaming, and coding.

Taking place on 22–23 April, 2025, at AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers, the finals will see 24 global finalists compete for a AED 1 million prize pool. The competition attracted over 3,800 entrants from more than 125 countries, underscoring Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for global AI talent.

Challenges

On Arts category, participants have to create an optical illusion using only three colors: Green, red and black, design a superhero based in the Middle East, and create a three-panel-comic strip telling a coherent story with a beginning. Moreover, they need to create two images, showing the same place or object, but at two different historic eras or time periods.

For video, competitors need to create a POV scene of a moment in a different era, either past or future, develop music video scene for a band in the Middle East, and create a childhood memory captured on camera of a specific time, whether past or in the future. Additionally, showcase a wildlife documentarystyle scene about any animal not in its natural habitat.

On gaming, creators need to create a playable prototype with the core mechanics of Endless Runner, build a game where the entire gameplay is controlled using only one button, and create a playable prototype with the core mechanics of Stick Figure Fighting Game. In addition to creating a game where the player only has 60 seconds to save the world.

On coding, coders shall create a sleek, savvy platform that acts as a personal guide for Dubai tourists, and design an AI-driven mobile/web app culinary guide. Also, building an emergency response mobile app featuring an AI assistant.

Participants

A total of 24 participants were shortlisted to join GPEC in Dubai. In arts, Rameez Iqbal from Pakistan, Sufyan Alhussein from Iraq, Yahya Kaddoura from Palestine, Anastsia Ignatenko from Russia, Hiba Hassan from India, and Nicola Chemaly from South Africa. Video category included Ibrahim Hajjo from Syria, Ansh Mehra from India, Ibrhaim Diab from Jordan, Fahmi Metwalli from Jordan, Moustafa Zakari from Egypt, and Salem Al Otaibi from Kuwait.

In the gaming category, the shortlisted included: Aya Mohamed from Egypt, Ibrahim Helmy from Canada, Mohamed Alam from Bangladesh, Eduardo Souza from Brazil, Ali Al Hamwi and Rahaf Shora from Syria. From coding the shortlisted were: Bilal Elbouardi from Morocco, Nadeeha Abdul Salam from India, Fateme Ghaantpish from Iran, Yassir Laigi from Morocco, Belal Al Obaid from Syria, and Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi from UAE.

Dubai AI Week

The Global Prompt Engineering Championship finals are a key highlight of the first-ever Dubai AI Week, offering a dynamic platform for global talent to engage with the broader AI community and showcase cutting-edge applications.

Dubai AI Week aims to foster global collaboration around AI as catalyst for smarter governance, stronger economies, and future-ready societies. Other headline events of the week include the AI Retreat, Dubai Assembly for Generative AI, Global Prompt Engineering Championship, Dubai AI Festival, and the Machines Can See Summit.