Dubai — The Machines Can See (MCS) summit, organized by Polynome Group, will host a full-day public program as part of the inaugural Dubai AI Week. Recognized as the Middle East's leading AI and computer vision conference since 2023, the event will feature two key segments: a general AI program and the debut of Machines Can Create, a specialized track exploring AI's impact on fashion, art, and media. Both programs will be held at The Boulevard, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with free admission for all attendees.

The event will open on April 24 with a tech talk by Alexander Sukharevsky of QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey, followed by a panel on robotics trends featuring industry leaders. Sami Haddadin from MBZUAI and Lior Wolf of Mentee Robotics will be joined by Eng. Yasmin Al Enazi, Strategic Consultant at MARSES Robotics, recognized among the Top 10 Women in Global Robotics by the International Federation of Robotics. David Rodriguez, Co-founder and Head of Business at Kiwibot, will share insights from the autonomous delivery sector.

"Dubai AI Week showcases Dubai's openness to the world and AI's accessibility to people, with a strong emphasis on educational programs and opportunities for Dubai residents to learn about AI. We are delighted to support this initiative by opening a significant portion of the Machines Can See summit program to the general public," said Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group and the Machines Can See summit.

A key highlight of the program is the "AI for All: Ensuring Equal Access to AI" panel, organized in collaboration with Women in AI UAE. Moderated by Alexis Jean-Baptiste of L'Oréal Middle East, the discussion will feature prominent figures like Omnia Hamed, Senior Director of International Ventures & Investments at The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and SEED Group.

The program also includes keynotes by Dr. Thomas Alt, Founder of Ramblr, who will provide expertise on practical AI applications; Genia Xasis, Founder of Multiplyers, with "The AI Gold Rush: Securing Funding for AI Startups in the Gulf"; and Ahmed Aboushabab, Deputy Head of Creative at IMI, presenting "Generative AI x Branding: Designing for a World That Never Stops Evolving."

This year's summit introduces Machines Can Create, a first-of-its-kind conference examining AI's transformative role in creative industries. Opening remarks on April 23 will be delivered by Gerard Medioni, Vice President and Distinguished Scientist at Amazon. The panel discussion "Code Couture: Crafting Tomorrow's Luxury" will explore the fusion of fashion and technology with speakers Anne Michaut, Professor and Director of the LVMH Academic Chair at HEC Paris; and Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO of The Sandbox.

A fireside chat titled "The Newsroom Reloaded: The AI-Driven Evolution of Media," featuring Brad Eliot, Chief Technology Officer at IMI, and Danijela Horak, Head of AI Research at BBC, will discuss AI's impact on media structures and workflows.

The panel "Pixels and Palettes: The Canvas of Tomorrow," moderated by Giuseppe Moscatello, Artistic Director at Foundry Downtown, will delve into digital innovation in art with insights from Mauro Martino, Founder of the Visual AI Lab at IBM Research; Genesis Kai, Virtual Artist; Farah Andrews, Head of Arts & Lifestyle at The National; and Amir Soleymani, Founder of Gallery Mondoir.

Now in its third year, Machines Can See has expanded its original focus on computer vision to address broader artificial intelligence topics. Machines Can See 2025 is supported by a consortium of partners, including Digital Dubai, Dubai Police, MBZUAI, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Future Foundation, along with technology partners such as AWS, SAP, Yango, and Adia Lab.