Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE’s various industrial zones have a critical role to play in the country’s sustainable industrial development and broader economic prospects, according to the leaders of several major national industrial zones.

Speaking at the second Make in the Emirates Forum on Thursday, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group, described the importance of enabling sustainable growth within key industrial hubs.

“I think the great initiatives that we have implemented are the ones that were consciously curated, keeping in mind the implications of our activities on the planet, by utilizing alternative energy resources such as solar and hydrogen,” he said during a panel session titled the Role of Industrial Zones.

During the session, speakers emphasized the UAE's commitment to providing a competitive environment for businesses and underlined the role of the UAE’s free zones in attracting businesses by offering them access to world-class infrastructure, skilled labor, and investment incentives.

Sharif Al Awadhi, Director General of Fujairah Free Zone Authority, emphasized that fostering an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship remains a top priority for the authority. The emphasis on these key areas will not only lead to economic growth but also pave the way for Fujairah to emerge as a prominent global business hub, he noted.

Ramy Jallad the Group CEO of RAKEZ, highlighted the country’s unique value proposition: “The UAE's secret formula is a blend of ambition, strategic positioning, and unwavering support for businesses. We've built a business-friendly ecosystem, quickly customizing solutions for both SMEs and large manufacturers. Our approach is diligent and understanding, aiming for transparency, ease of regulations, and a plug-and-play environment.”

Underscoring the importance of adopting advanced technologies to facilitate sustainable practices in the industrial sector in line with net zero targets, Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Executive Vice President - Industrial Leasing at TECOM Group, said: “A circular economy, powered by advanced technologies is not only the cornerstone of environmental stewardship but also a catalyst for reducing operational delays, streamlining supply chains, and enhancing product quality, while drastically cutting down on waste."

The second edition of Make it in the Emirates’ Forum is organized by the by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC. The forum seeks to promote sustainability in the industrial sector in line with objectives of the Year of Sustainability’ the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, and the country’s preparations to host COP28.

The forum has numerous corporate sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors such as Mubadala Investment Company, Emirates Steel Arkan, and Emirates Development Bank (EDB), as well as Gold Sponsors such as Aldar, Tawazun Council, KEZAD Group, Agthia, Edge, and PureHealth.

The event’s Silver Sponsors include First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Dubai Investments, Al Masaood Energy, Emirates Global Aluminum, and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), while the Bronze Sponsors are Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Dubai Industrial City, Electro Mechanical Company, Mashreq Bank, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Control Contracting and Trading (CCTC), Weatherford International, and Schlumberger.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

