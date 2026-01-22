ICMM To take place in Abu Dhabi from 9 to 13 November

Global participation from medical leaders, experts, researchers, and practitioners representing 120 countries

Congress to showcase latest scientific advancements to enhance healthcare systems and operational efficiency

Platform to expand international partnerships and strengthen responses to health and humanitarian challenges

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with ADNEC Group, announced that the United Arab Emirates has been awarded the hosting rights for the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine 2026 (ICMM), scheduled to take place from 9 to 13 November 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The World Congress of Military Medicine is a leading international scientific platform held biennially since its inception in 1921 under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine. The congress brings together senior medical and military leaders, experts, researchers, and practitioners from more than 120 countries to exchange knowledge, share best practices, review scientific advancements, and strengthen international cooperation in military and civilian medicine, contributing to the development and efficiency of healthcare systems.

A Strategic Milestone

Hosting the congress, with its activities taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, represents a significant milestone that reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for military and civilian medical knowledge and international cooperation. It reflects the strong international confidence in the country’s advanced infrastructure, qualified national talent, and high-level organisational capabilities.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today at Erth Abu Dhabi, attended by Major General Staff Ishaq Saleh Mohammed Al Baloushi, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence and Chairman of the Steering Committee; Major General Staff Ayesha Sultan Al Dhaheri, Chair of the Supreme Organising Committee; H.E. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group; Colonel Bart De Moenink, Deputy Secretary General of the International Committee of Military Medicine; and Saif Ali Al Marzooqi, Senior Advisor of Strategy and Executive Affairs at Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, alongside officials, strategic partners, and media representatives.

Advancing Medical Readiness

Major General Staff Ishaq Saleh Mohammed Al Baloushi stated that hosting the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE’s advanced institutional, defence, and organisational capabilities, supported by robust infrastructure and a forward-looking vision that positions the country as a leader in supporting vital sectors linked to comprehensive national readiness.

He added that the Ministry of Defence views the congress as an international platform that strengthens the UAE’s role as an active partner in advancing military medicine systems, while placing a renewed focus on civilian medicine in an exceptional initiative for this edition. This approach supports international cooperation and the exchange of expertise, contributing to enhanced medical readiness and stronger integration between defence and humanitarian roles.

He further noted that the congress aligns with national priorities centred on investing in people, developing capabilities, and supporting scientific innovation—strengthening the efficiency and preparedness of the Armed Forces to address evolving challenges.

Abu Dhabi’s Global Position

H.E. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said that the partnership with the Ministry of Defence reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy to attract and host major specialised international events, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional capital for specialised exhibitions and a hub for innovation in vital sectors.

He added that hosting the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine represents a continuation of ADNEC Group’s national role in supporting initiatives that promote knowledge transfer and localisation in the UAE. He confirmed that the congress will be organised to the highest professional standards, with the ambition of delivering the most distinguished edition since the congress was first launched in 1921.

A Global Scientific Platform

Major General Staff Ayesha Sultan Al Dhaheri, Chair of the Supreme Organising Committee, said that the congress is a global scientific platform bringing together elite leaders and experts from around the world to discuss the latest scientific developments, showcase innovations, and exchange expertise across medical disciplines.

She emphasised the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to delivering an edition that meets the highest organisational and scientific standards, in line with the UAE’s global standing, and achieves the congress’s scientific and professional objectives, contributing to the development of healthcare systems and enhancing readiness and response capabilities.

She added that hosting this strategic global congress strengthens the UAE’s influential role in enriching the defence sector and both military and civilian medicine, through specialised and advanced medical research and innovation. The programme will feature specialised scientific sessions, workshops, professional meetings, and an accompanying exhibition, creating an integrated environment for scientific dialogue and partnership building.

Strengthening Healthcare Systems

Through plenary sessions, scientific workshops, exhibitions, and accompanying cultural programmes, the congress will explore the future of military and civilian medicine, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading global destination for prestigious specialised international events.

Hosting the congress aligns with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to advance civilian and military healthcare systems, enhance medical readiness, support humanitarian efforts, and reinforce the UAE’s role as an active partner in building global health security through scientific platforms that enable knowledge exchange and international cooperation.

The 46th World Congress of Military Medicine is supported by the Tawazun Council as the Headline Sponsor of the event.

Saif Ali Al Marzooqi, Senior Advisor of Strategy and Executive Affairs at Tawazun, said: “Our sponsorship reflects our deep belief in international cooperation to advance military healthcare worldwide and underlines the vital role we play in enabling the UAE's defence and security sector. We remain committed to strengthening national capabilities by developing qualified talent across military specialisations, particularly in the fields of cooperation in military medicine and health.”

Through this global event, the Ministry of Defence reaffirms its commitment to supporting scientific knowledge, empowering medical professionals, and strengthening international partnerships that contribute to the development of military healthcare systems, ensuring readiness to respond to diverse health and humanitarian challenges and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a host of high-impact international initiatives.

The announcement reflects the successful collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and ADNEC Group in preparation and organisation, presenting a national model of partnership that combines institutional expertise, organisational excellence, and strategic vision to deliver a congress that reflects the UAE’s standing and fulfils its scientific and humanitarian objectives.