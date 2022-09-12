Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University is participating in the 11th edition of International Government Communication Forum, being hosted from September 26-29, by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau at Expo Centre Sharjah. The media and government communication experts and specialists in and outside the UAE will discuss the adoption of international best practices in the government communication and build a new system of government communication that benefits government institutions and the communication sector, in the UAE, the Arab region, and the world at large.

This year, the UAE University will participate in a number of discussion sessions on the most prominent trends and future outlook for the creative industries, the future of media colleges, the impact of social media on education outcomes, use of skills of students of media colleges, and the employee’s comprehensive role in achieving government communication strategies. Besides, the forum will discuss the challenges that face departments of institutional communication in the universities and ways of cooperation and development among various universities, in addition to launch of two innovative media projects during the forum.

On the sidelines of the forum, the UAE University is organizing the "University Challenge" in partnership with the International Government Communication Forum, and the Sharjah Communication Award for the Best Initiative for Future Employees. Eight universities in the country will participate in the challenge. The winners will be announced during the final day of the forum. The winners of the first three places will receive financial prizes of AED 25,000 (for the first-place team), AED 20,000 (for the second-place team), and AED 15,000 (for the third-place team.)