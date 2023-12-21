Al Ain: The Department of Nutrition and Health at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the UAE University recently organized a 5-day international workshop titled “Nutrition Sustainability Applied to Cardiometabolic Diseases”. This collaborative initiative brought together experts and students from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, along with participants from two esteemed international research institutions: the Foundation for Innovation in Cardiometabolism and Nutrition (IHU-ICAN) in France and the Cardiometabolic Health, Diabetes, and Obesity Research Network (CMDO) in Quebec. The primary objective of the workshop was to delve into the latest research in cardiometabolic health and explore innovative approaches to develop and promote sustainable diets.health.

The workshop is part of the college’s efforts to promote the concepts of sustainable nutrition and its impact on public health, especially cardiometabolic diseases. Throughout the event, participants engaged with experts specializing in nutrition, food production, and cardiometabolic diseases. The sessions facilitated exploration of innovative approaches to creating sustainable diets tailored to individuals dealing with cardiometabolic conditions.

Professor Carine Platat, the coordinator of this event from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, emphasized, "This workshop provides a unique opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and experiences among experts and students from diverse corners of the globe. We eagerly anticipate positive outcomes from this collaborative effort." Highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, Prof. Platat added, "The workshop underscores the vital interplay between various scientific domains such as nutrition, food production, Artificial Intelligence and cardiometabolic health. By fostering innovative tools, we aim to advance sustainable nutrition and bring about positive transformations in the lives of those affected by cardiometabolic diseases.