Sharjah: The World Congress 2025 "We Are Inclusion" will be hosted in the UAE from September 15 to 17, marking its debut in the MENA region. The three-day international event will convene global voices to shape the future of inclusion and empower persons with intellectual disabilities and their families.

The event will present a comprehensive roadmap across key pillars, highlighting the shift from community-based initiatives to actionable national policies. They encompass family care, education, health and health rights, employment and economic empowerment, self-advocacy, legal rights, and the role of sport, arts, and media as drivers of influence and empowerment.

Health and rights

The programme places strong emphasis on health as a cornerstone of inclusion and empowerment. Discussions will examine strategies for building more inclusive and equitable healthcare systems, the role of families in promoting awareness of health and reproductive rights, and ethical considerations surrounding medical care and patient rights. The congress will also highlight mental health as a fundamental right and stress the importance of equipping healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to adopt inclusive practices when supporting persons with intellectual disabilities.

Education and empowerment

The education and empowerment pillar focuses on inclusive education in a rapidly changing world. It will explore the transition from segregated to inclusive schools, the development of easy-to-understand learning materials, and the impact of inclusion in post-secondary education. Sessions will also examine how to bridge the gap between policy and practice to achieve meaningful inclusion, as well as strategies to ensure the continuity of inclusive learning during emergencies and humanitarian crises.

Employment and economic empowerment

Recognising economic empowerment as a foundation of independence and active participation in society, the congress will examine pathways from education to the job market, highlight practical models of inclusive employment programmes, and emphasise the vital role of families and communities in fostering sustainable workplaces that offer equal opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities to grow, succeed, and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Self-advocacy and community leadership

The self-advocacy pillar highlights the power of self-advocacy as a catalyst for change. Sessions will focus on self-expression, recognising individual abilities, forming effective advocacy groups, and fostering collaboration across borders. Discussions will also highlight the role of self-advocates within the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, examine how media can amplify advocacy movements, and stress the importance of leadership in translating the principles of inclusion into everyday community practices.

Family support and community care

Family support and community care are recognised as central to inclusion, with the family serving as the primary environment for growth and participation. Sessions will highlight the role of siblings as leaders within the family and explore how families can contribute to shaping a more inclusive future. The discussions will also consider family support as a continuing priority and examine the key factors that contribute to quality of life within the community.

Inclusion in public policy and sustainable development

The public policy and development pillar aims to bridge the gap between local initiatives and global agendas. Sessions will examine the application of the Global Inclusion Report, the role of girls with intellectual disabilities in humanitarian work, and inclusive development projects led by Inclusion International. Further discussions will address participation in international climate action, the creation of inclusive institutions grounded in listening, respect and participation, the effective use of organisational resources, and the critical role of data in strengthening advocacy efforts.

Legal rights and participation in public life

Sessions within the legal rights pillar will focus on translating rights into practice by providing interpretative support to enable individuals with profound disabilities to make informed decisions, applying the principle of legal capacity in real-life contexts, and showcasing success stories in legal reform. The discussions will also emphasise the need to strengthen political participation and ensure that the voices of persons with intellectual disabilities are effectively represented in international mechanisms.

Tools for empowerment: sport, arts and media

This pillar highlights the role of Paralympic sport in advancing inclusion and participation, while also positioning arts and media as powerful means of empowerment. Sessions will showcase self-advocacy-led initiatives that are reshaping the media landscape, alongside inclusive research that actively involves persons with intellectual disabilities in generating knowledge and reframing public discourse.

The World Congress 2025, "We Are Inclusion," organised by Inclusion International, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah. The Congress presents a holistic vision through its pillars that extends from the classroom to the community, and from the family to public policy. The event will bring together 500 participants, including more than 150 speakers from over 70 countries, and alongside representatives of more than 120 institutions.