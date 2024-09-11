Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Insurance Federation (EIF) and Gulf Insurance Federation (GIF) have both recently signed an MoU with MenaMoney Forums (formerly known as Fintech Robos) according to which the Arab Actuarial Conference 2026 will be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The MoU was authorised by Mr. Farid Lutfi, Secretary General of both EIF and GIF and Mr. Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney.

MenaMoney Forums (first party) is a Bahrain-based firm specialised in financial conferences, EIF (second party) is a non-profit organisation that supports the development of insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage sectors in UAE, and GIF (third party) is a non-profit institution that coordinates collaboration among insurance companies and federations in GCC markets.

The three parties have concluded a partnership agreement to organise and host the landmark “Arab Actuarial Conference 2026” in Dubai, in liaison with and under the patronage of local financial regulators.

The Arab Actuarial Conference is a regional professional platform for actuaries, actuarial firms and businesses and industries that depend on actuarial work such as insurance, finance, banking, healthcare, pension funds, asset management and risk management.

Conducted in a different Arab capital every year, the highly attended event tackles emerging issues and future themes affecting actuarial work and financial industries.

“We are so pleased to see this conference grow year after year, creating a large and well-connected actuarial community across MENA and neighboring regions,” said Mr. Ebrahim.

“We are very proud for our partnership with both EIF and GIF to bring what promises to be the largest actuarial event ever in the region, with strong participation from the Eurasian region that has more than 90 countries,” he said, adding that the UAE, as MENA’s largest business and financial hub, is the ideal host country for such a congress.

Speaking on behalf EIF and GIF, Secretary General Mr. Lutfi said the insurance market in UAE and the wider GCC region has seen the fastest growth in the last 10 years, coping with global developments and trends in terms of improved regulations, high penetration, insurance inclusion and keeping pace with new risks and technologies in the field of insurance.

“We are extremely happy to be organsing and hosting the largest actuarial conference in the UAE in 2026 in partnership with MenaMoney Forums, which, we are confident, is going to be a landmark event in UAE’s insurance and financial industry’s progress.

It is worth noting that EIF (established 1988), and GIF (established 1993), aim to work on protecting and promoting the interests of Gulf insurance and reinsurance companies, insurance agents and brokers and loss adjusters affiliated with GCC countries at regional and international levels, and consolidate their efforts and objectives in supporting and building a vibrant and growing regional insurance industry.

About MenaMoney - www.menamoney.org:

MenaMoney produces a wide range of niche and much-needed financial conferences and training courses for the financial, economic and social protection sectors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

MenaMoney is also a unique provider of white-label digital solutions for savings, investments and private pensions for regional banks, wealth managers and life insurers seeking to enhance their product distribution and AuMs.

