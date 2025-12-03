Cairo: The UAE National Pavilion attracted a wide attendance from delegations of participating countries and leading international companies specialising in the defence and security industries, as part of the second day of the fourth edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX).

At EDEX 2025, the UAE National Pavilion is the largest at the exhibition, with an area exceeding 1,000 square metres, making it a key feature of the event. Organised by ADNEC Group with the support of the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, the pavilion brings together Tawazun, EDGE Group, Calidus, GAL, AMMROC, Al Jundi magazine, and the organisers of IDEX and NAVDEX 2027.

The UAE Pavilion witnessed significant interest from senior military leaders, international delegations, and stakeholders in the defence and security sectors, with many officials keen to explore the latest systems and solutions offered by leading Emirati companies. National delegations from Bahrain, Russia, Egypt, Djibouti, and Kuwait visited the UAE Pavilion, highlighting the event’s significance as a hub for international defence cooperation and dialogue. High-ranking officials and military leaders from each country engaged in discussions and meetings, reflecting the pavilion’s role in fostering global partnerships and collaboration.

Among the most notable visits on the second day were senior leaders of Egypt, while Emirati companies held a series of bilateral meetings aimed at exploring opportunities for cooperation and enhancing future partnerships in advanced defence and technology sectors. Jasim Al Marzouqi, CEO of AMMROC, met with senior officials from Egypt, where both sides discussed ongoing cooperation and ways to enhance it, in addition to reviewing future partnership opportunities in aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul, and technical support systems.

Commenting on the second day of the exhibition, Al Marzouqi said: “Our participation in Egypt Defence Expo 2025 has highlighted AMMROC’s growing role as a leading regional centre for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and our partners across the region. This year, our participation saw the signing of strategic memoranda of understanding with the Arab Organization for Industrialization, covering cooperation in airframe and systems, engine parts manufacturing and processing, and helicopter systems support.”

He added: “These agreements mark a new phase of partnership with our brothers in Egypt, contributing to the development of capabilities and competencies, supporting fleet readiness, and laying the foundation for long-term cooperation in aviation and defence.”

Additionally, within the UAE Pavilion, GAL has deepened its industrial footprint and fostered collaborative growth with regional and international partners through several strategic partnerships announced at the event.

Speaking about the partnerships announced, Abdelrahman Alhammadi, Acting CEO of GAL, said: “Our participation at EDEX 2025 underscores GAL’s role in advancing mission-readiness and strengthening the region’s aviation support capabilities. The engagements we conducted, including several strategic MoUs, further reinforce our focus on expanding technical depth, enhancing maintenance and logistics solutions, and building stronger industrial links across the Middle East and Africa. We are proud to participate under the UAE Pavilion, representing the national defence ecosystem and working alongside our partners to deliver reliable, sustainable, and future-ready aviation support capabilities.”

The UAE Pavilion continues to attract the attention of officials, visitors, and all local and Arab media, thanks to its advanced solutions and high-quality products that reflect the UAE’s leading position in defence and advanced technology industries and underscore the depth of cooperation between the UAE and Egypt across various defence and economic fields.