Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The UAE maritime industry’s top stakeholders have joined forces to collaborate and ensure the success of the next UAE Maritime Week - held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure - taking place from 5-9 May 2025.

Chaired by H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Maritime Week committee members will provide guidance on the overall themes of the Week and suggest important initiatives that could support the growth of the industry - which is already worth over AED 129 billion, making it a massive contributor to the national economy.

Committee members will also act as ambassadors for the Week, promoting its benefits to the wider community, encouraging local and regional leaders to support its initiatives, and positioning the Week as the knowledge hub for the sector.

Crucially, the UAE Maritime Week will bring together the region’s maritime sector through a series of events for valuable business opportunities, and to spearhead revolutionary initiatives to secure the future of the industry. The flagship conference and exhibition of the Week, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, brought nearly 8000 attendees to the event - a growth of 190% on 2023 - from 94 countries.

Facilitating strategic decisions

Speaking on the capabilities of the steering committee, H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “Over the years of our existence, we have grown significantly to be placed as one of the leading maritime hubs around the world. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure, quick adoption of advanced digital solutions, and strategic location at the crossroads of international trade routes, have played a vital role in the recognition we have today. However, what has truly enabled us to continue our progress despite the several challenges we faced in the past couple of years, are the unique strengths of the 27,000+ maritime companies that operate in the UAE.”

“The UAE Maritime Week has played a vital role in connecting these organisations through an unparalleled networking platform. The Week identifies and tackles the biggest issues facing the sector. It is necessary that the Week’s approach towards solving these pressing concerns is supported through the expertise and insights of regional industry experts such as this committee. By setting up a steering committee for the Week, we will be able to successfully meet the objectives of the events taking place during the Week, and oversee strategic decisions leading to the growth of the sector in the region,” H.E. Eng. Al Malek added.

Catering to local and regional industry needs

Dr.Aysha AlBusmait, IMO Goodwell Ambasssador to UAE, said: “As stakeholders of the UAE’s maritime sector, we truly understand the needs of the industry here, and the biggest potential roadblocks to our progress. As members of the steering committee, we will be able to properly assist the organisers of the Week in preparing the ideal agenda, and launching the most beneficial initiatives to catalyse the growth of the local and regional sector.”

“Our industry is worth over AED 129 billion, making it a massive contributor to the national economy. While our achievements are simply commendable, leading to our re-election to the IMO Executive Council under Category (B); it is necessary that we remain committed to our efforts in cementing the UAE as a leading global maritime hub. Through the UAE Maritime Week and its advanced capabilities in reuniting the sector, we will be able to stride closer towards achieving this goal,” She added.

Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime said: “The way in which the UAE Maritime Week has grown over the years and improved its offering for the regional shipping sector is really impressive. The themes we have focused on, the issues we have solved, and the progress we have been able to facilitate is a tremendous achievement. The steering committee will be a driving force behind action and results from the various initiatives taking place during the Week and as an organiser committed to this industry for more than five decades, it’s vital that we support the delivery of outcomes not just events”

About UAE Maritime Week

UAE Maritime Week is the essential meeting place for professionals with a vested interest in developing the maritime sector across the UAE. Taking place annually, the week-long series of events provides participants with a critical opportunity to meet, build partnerships and exchange ideas as the region continues to emerge as a prominent industry hub. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE Maritime Week 2025 is driven by Seatrade Maritime Informa Markets and will take place from 05 – 09 May in Dubai.

About Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East is the Middle East's largest maritime trade event and conference. The event witnesses the region's largest gathering of ship owners and connects them with thousands of proactive industry professionals from both the local and international maritime markets. The highly anticipated event returns to Dubai every two years and provides an unparalleled arena for those looking to do business across the prosperous Middle East market. It provides a gateway for local businesses to meet with key international stakeholders. Now in its tenth edition, the event caters to all maritime businesses with a vested interest in the Middle East market.

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East Press Contacts:

(International)

Emma Howell

Director of Digital and Commercial Content | Maritime

Informa Markets

Sheepen Place, Colchester, Essex

emma.howell@informa.com

(Middle East)

Effat Mostafa

General Manager

SeaScope MENA

gm@seascopemena.com