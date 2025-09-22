The inaugural edition will run from December 8 to 10, hosting 400 global speakers and featuring 300 activities and activations including 200 panel discussions and talks and 50 workshops

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed: “BRIDGE Summit” is a global platform that redefines the power of content as an economic and cultural value, and as an influential voice in shaping the future of societies.

The largest and most diverse global event in media, content, and entertainment

Hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), spanning 1.65 million square feet

Activities spread across seven content tracks covering media, artificial intelligence, gaming, film, music, and research

A global platform bringing together decision-makers, creators, and influencers

New partnerships and agendas shaping the future of media and amplifying the positive impact of content

Joint production labs and strategic dialogue platforms serving as drivers of development and bridges of understanding between nations and cultures

An exceptional gathering that unites policy with innovation, and art with technology

Abu Dhabi: The UAE National Media Office (NMO) has announced the launch of the BRIDGE Summit, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The summit will become the world’s largest gathering of leaders in media, cultural, and creative industries, alongside policymakers, offering a global platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Set within the region’s largest venue, spanning over 1.65 million square feet across six zones, within seven content tracks, the event is expected to attract more than 60,000 participants, including creators, producers, artists, publishers, entrepreneurs, investors, universities, and research centres. The summit will feature over 400 global speakers and 300 exhibitors, forming the largest collective marketplace for media, content, and entertainment worldwide.

Across three days, BRIDGE Summit will host more than 300 activities and activations, including 200 panel discussions and talks, 50 workshops, and interactive sessions, designed to foster cross-sector collaboration. Participants will have the opportunity to forge deals and partnerships, develop production ecosystems and value chains, and exchange expertise with leading global industry figures.

The largest debut media event in the world

The BRIDGE Summit welcomes participants from across the entire media and content ecosystem, spanning music and performing arts, cinema, television, digital platforms, and social media, as well as literature, publishing, and translation. The summit will also shine a spotlight on emerging industries, including gaming, augmented and virtual reality, while extending to design, architecture, crafts, and cultural products. Traditional and modern media institutions, alongside universities, research centres, and innovation hubs, will play a central role in shaping the conversations.

By bringing together leaders, decision-makers, and forward-looking visionaries, the summit offers a shared space for dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and the launch of new initiatives, bridging sectors and geographies in a unique global forum.

Transforming discussions into opportunities

BRIDGE Summit is conceived as an open laboratory where ideas are translated into practical pathways and connections evolve into long-term partnerships. The event provides creators, entrepreneurs, and investors with an environment beyond conventional frameworks, fostering innovation and future-focused collaboration. Individual initiatives will be nurtured into scalable projects, while knowledge exchange will be leveraged to generate tangible cultural and economic value.

The summit will feature joint production labs, platforms for dialogue between regulators and industry leaders, and spaces that connect projects with financiers, investors, and distributors. Dedicated zones will showcase research and artistic work, promoting cross-border expertise exchange. In-depth sessions will focus on establishing unified professional standards, building new competencies, and strengthening a global network based on trust and shared vision, transforming cross-cultural encounters into sustainable economic, cultural, and investment opportunities.

A global discussion for meaningful and sustainable content

The impact of the BRIDGE Summit will extend well beyond the event itself, setting in motion strategic pathways for lasting progress. Economically, it will support the growth of creative sectors, transforming individual talent into viable enterprises, fostering business creation and sustainability, and attracting forward-looking investment. Socially, the summit will reinforce values of inclusion and cultural diversity, ensuring equal representation for all creatives while promoting a culture of positive competition in acquiring future skills.

Culturally and artistically, it will enrich creative content and emphasise diversity and difference as enduring civilisational and aesthetic values. At an organisational level, it will help reshape the global frameworks that govern these industries, supporting the development of cross-border infrastructure capable of driving sustainable growth.

A driver of development and a bridge of understanding

His Excellency Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, Chairman of Bridge said: “BRIDGE Summit is a transformative milestone for the global media and creative industries. It redefines the role of media, content, and creative platforms as strategic drivers of development, while strengthening national identity and opening new bridges of understanding and exchange between nations.”

The Chairman added: “The summit reinforces the value of content as the true capital of nations and a renewable resource for creativity and growth. In today’s world, the balance of power is shaped not only by economies and technology, but also by the ability of societies to create meaningful and impactful content. BRIDGE Summit is more than a gathering of specialists; it is a step towards building a shared global consciousness that recognises the lasting influence of content on minds, markets, and the future.”

H.E. emphasised that the partnerships, initiatives, and joint projects launched through the BRIDGE Summit will leave a lasting mark on the global creative landscape, contributing to a leading model for shaping the future and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a hub for positive influence and transformative change.

7 content tracks spanning 1.65 million square feet shaping the future of media, content, and entertainment.

At BRIDGE Summit, the experience unfolds across seven content tracks that together map the full spectrum of media, content, and entertainment. The Media Track explores the evolution of newsrooms, social platforms, story formats, audience dynamics, and distribution models. The Creator Economy Track examines how creators generate value, from revenue streams and brand deals to fan subscriptions and platform tools. The Music Track dives into digital production, streaming economies, fan communities, rights and royalties, and the rise of AI composers.

The Gaming Track immerses participants in esports arenas, virtual worlds, interactive play, modding culture, and evolving game economies. In the Tech Track, attention shifts to breakthroughs in AI models, generative tools, mixed reality, automation, and the future of data. The Marketing Track highlights the strategies shaping performance ads, story-driven brands, consumer insights, omni-channel engagement, and influencer playbooks. Finally, the Picture Track showcases the power of visual storytelling through cinematic tech, short-form videos, streaming originals, immersive visuals, and cross-media narratives. Together, these tracks create a panoramic view of the forces driving the future of global media and entertainment.

By launching BRIDGE Summit, the UAE reinforces its mission to create spaces for positive influence and constructive exchange among cultures, cementing its role as a global platform for shaping major transformations in media, content, and creativity. By convening policymakers, creators, and influencers, the summit will set new agendas, create opportunities, and develop purposeful narratives that amplify the positive impact of media and drive sustainable change in public discourse and behaviour.

Registration for the BRIDGE Summit 2025 is now open at:

https://www.worldmediabridge.com/en/