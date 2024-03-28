NPM Group’s commitment to UAE’s Year of Sustainability Campaign showcased at the Event

MOHRE recognizes Filipino Architects and Engineers as key drivers of growth in the Region

Dubai, UAE: ‘The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit,’ organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, convened a diverse assembly of experts and officials during its second edition held on March 1, 2024. The international summit, held in Dubai, UAE, witnessed the gathering of government dignitaries from both the Philippines and the UAE, alongside leading industry figures.

The event brought together renowned organizations such as AESG, Emirates Green Building Council, Diamond Developers, Maccaferri Middle East LLC, Dell Technologies, Godwin Austen Johnson, Arcadis, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Middle East, and Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME).

The expert panel delved into the future of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, exploring topics such as the evolution of landscape design to incorporate blue and green spaces for climate adaptation. They discussed the development of smart cities that seamlessly integrate modern advancements while preserving heritage and natural environments. Sustainable practices, including the construction of green buildings and the use of renewable energy sources, were highlighted, with an emphasis on what role Filipinos in the Middle East can play in introducing innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Esteemed speakers included Abdullatif Albitawi, Director of Emirates Green Building Council; Joel Jude Tadeo, Sustainability Consultant at AESG; Hani Khalaf, CTO, and Business Development Lead - Internet of Things and Digital Cities META at Dell Technologies; Karim Naja, Senior Design Manager – Landscape, Diamond Developers; and Jayakrishnan P.V., Regional Technical Manager, Maccaferri Middle East.

Also contributing to the discussions were Arch. Christine Espinosa-Erlanda, Associate Director at Godwin Austen Johnson; Kairmein Deboo-Irani, Director for Urban Planning at Arcadis; and Engr. Mansour Faried, Chief Engineer and Member of Senior Management at China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East).

Further enriching the panel discussions were Mazin Gadir, Director of Volunteers at Project Management Office Global Alliance UAE Hub; Arch. Paul Peter Son R. Rigor, Lead Architect at Arcadis; Engr. Sheryl Dela Peña, President of PICE-UAE and Senior Quantity Surveyor and Contracts Administrator at Distance Studio Consultants; and Irene Corpuz - Founding Partner and Board Member - Women in Cyber Security Middle East.

Key government figures present included HE Engr. Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) who highlighted the significant contribution of Filipino professionals to the region's growth.

In her address, Her Excellence Al Awadhi said: “The contributions of the Filipino community to our nation’s growth story throughout the past 52 years have been truly remarkable and indispensable, and it will continue to be so.”

Furthermore, HE Al Awadhi extended her gratitude to the attendees of the event, acknowledging their significant role in the advancement of the UAE: “Engineers and architects play crucial roles in shaping the world we live in, from designing and constructing buildings and infrastructure to developing technologies that improve our quality of life,” she remarked.

Philippine Consulate General Dubai and Northern Emirates Head of Post and Vice Consul Aleah Gica, said: “The government is actively pursuing avenues for cooperation with competent UAE authorities and exploring initiatives to streamline the recognition of credentials held by licensed Filipino professionals aiming to facilitate smoother transitions and has opportunities for our compatriots seeking to establish successful careers in the UAE. We hope to see progress in these efforts hopefully in the near future, through the support of our esteemed officials and friends.”

Hon. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member of the PRC Board of Engineering of the Philippine Professionals Regulation Commission lauded TFT and NPM Group’s initiative, stating: “The Professional Regulatory Board of Electrical Engineering (PRBEE) recognizes the importance of knowledge-sharing and innovation-driven events like this, in empowering Filipino professionals, including those based overseas. These events provide invaluable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration, enabling professionals to expand their knowledge base, exchange ideas, and stay abreast of industry trends.”

Dr Karen Remo, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chairman of TFT Watchlist Summit and Awards said: “To create solutions, we need information. Through the power of The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for overseas Filipinos globally and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE, we are happy to reach out to 4.5 million every month viewers and empower them with knowledge and inspire them with remarkable achievements of architects and engineers who have not only built impressive structures but also paved the way for the future.”

Vince Ang, Chief Operations Officer at New Perspective Media Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, commented: “Committed to helping Filipinos develop themselves and their careers, we at The Filipino Times aspire to provide knowledge-sharing platforms. This commitment is our contribution to their success, and we aim to expand the Watchlist in support of more Filipinos across different industries. Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East are synonymous with excellence, innovation, and resilience. Their outstanding contributions to sustainable landscape designs and urban development have not only reshaped the region but also earned worldwide admiration and recognition.”

The event, centered around the theme “Filipinos in the Middle East: Charting a Sustainable Future for Architecture and Engineering with Cutting-Edge Solutions,” showcases NPM Group’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility by aligning with the UAE’s extension of the Year of Sustainability campaign.

The summit and awards are supported by Hotel101, Arthaland, Megaworld, Blueberry Travels, Karat World, and Darcey Flowers.

About The Filipino Times Watchlist

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East honours the remarkable achievements and contributions of exceptional overseas Filipinos in the fields of engineering and architecture across industries in the UAE and the Arab World. These outstanding individuals have helped shape the landscape of the region and continue to contribute to its growth and development.

The Awards is a testament to the fervent desire of The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East, to give a nod to creative and innovative minds from the Philippines whose lifelong bodies of work demonstrate a combination of talent, vision, and commitment to change the face of cities, communities, and landscape across the region.

The event celebrates the passion and commitment of these individuals in planning and designing smart, sustainable, and more liveable places, and spaces.

The nominees for the Awards are carefully selected for their demonstrated skill and leadership in their respective fields, as well as their commitment to pushing innovation and development. The Filipino Times is proud to recognise the excellence of our fellow Filipinos and the impact they have made in uplifting the image of the Philippines.

About the organiser

New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group)

INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Since its establishment, NPM has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including 20 major government agencies in the UAE (federal and Local), over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B, and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

NPM Group publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest newspaper in the UAE with a 250,000 weekly readership and the largest digital & social media platform for Filipinos in the Middle East. TFT is read in 236 countries as per Google Analytics and receives an average of 20 million impressions per month.

EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES

NPM Group organises international conferences that gather industry and corporate leaders, businessmen, policymakers, and government bodies from local and national government entities under one roof. Among these expositions is the annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (now on its 9th edition), which is the biggest, longest, and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo. NPM is also behind the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PIES) in Dubai, which links international and overseas Filipino investors with property developers and government units from the Philippines, in an effort to attract foreign direct investment into the country. The event also facilitates the exchange of best practices between Philippine LGUs and UAE government entities and private institutions.