Tunisia: Tunisia is set to witness the first Hedera Hackathon taking place from January 26th to 28th, 2024. The event is a collaborative effort between Dar Blockchain, The Hashgraph Association, ESPRIT University, and SUP’COM University. The aim of the Hackathon, backed by the Hedera Network, is to boost the adoption and understanding of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in the country.

Dar Blockchain, a pioneer in the blockchain technology space, dedicated to redefining the digital landscape toward decentralization, and The Hashgraph Association, a non-profit organization that supports training and education programs across multiple industry verticals through broad adoption of Hedera-powered, enterprise-grade solutions, have partnered with two leading universities in Tunisia to establish a platform that explores the latest in Web3 technologies.

ESPRIT University, a distinguished institution specializing in engineering and technology, and SUP’COM, the Higher School of Communication of Tunis or Engineering School of Communication of Tunis, will utilize the Hedera Hackathon to emphasize the innovative possibilities offered by the Hedera Network.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn, collaborate, and contribute to the transformation of industries through engaging activities and access to a specialized Web 3.0 Decentralized Academy.

Mohamed Mnif and Jaafar Saied, the Co-founders of Dar Blockchain, said: “ We are proud to be launching the first Hedera Hackathon at two reputable universities as part of our aim to set up chapters in local universities and offer training as we lay the foundation for a real understanding of DLT and blockchain. Tunisian youth and university students will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to foster Web3 adoption, not only in MENA but globally.”

The Hedera Hackathon will offer tracks that include DeFi (Decentralized Finance), revolutionizing finance with accessible and secure financial services for the Tunisian and African community, DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations), reimagining organizational structures for innovative university organization management and collaboration across the country, as well as tracks on the metaverse and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Teams of three to five members are eligible to participate and must send in their applications no later than January XY, 2024. At least one member of the team needs to be certified on the Hedera ecosystem.

Participants will be required to build solutions that leverage Hedera’s DLT, addressing real and current needs within the African community and showcasing practical applicability and positive impact.

At the end of the Hackathon, teams will need to submit a live and functioning project which includes a URL, a PowerPoint presentation outlining the business case and functionalities, and a three to five minute demo video demonstrating the project's key features.

Selection criteria for the best projects will be based on relevance to the Hedera Hackathon’s themes, effective usage of the Hedera DLT Network, technical functionality, clear business case, scalability, team composition and collaboration, and effective presentation capabilities.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, added, “Our support of the proliferation of innovative DLT solutions in the African continent is one of our key objectives. We believe that it is through the utilization of the Hedera Network and distributed ledger technology that we can empower future generations to build enhanced economies, technologies, and societies. Working with DAR Blockchain and future-driven universities such as ESPRIT, and SUP-COM is a privilege and an honor.”

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organizations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, which includes supporting and funding of training, innovation, and venture-building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association provides funding for innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com

About Dar Blockchain

Established in Tunisia in 2018, Dar Blockchain is a pioneer company in the blockchain technology space, dedicated to redefining the digital landscape toward decentralization. Led by a team of web3 experts, the company is at the forefront of innovation.

Dar Blockchain's mission is to harness the power of blockchain, with its transparency and security, to create transformative decentralized applications. Their commitment extends to educating and building communities around Web 3.0 technologies.

The company offers comprehensive support, from technical guidance to business consulting, empowering companies and startups to navigate and leverage blockchain's potential for enhanced efficiency, security, and transparency.

www.darblockchain.io

ESPRIT University

ESPRIT University endeavors to empower students to become self-directed learners who are active participants in their own learning process, by mobilizing the pedagogical approaches, knowledge, skills, and values, needed to help students fulfill their potential and prepare them to meet the challenges of an increasing volatile, uncertain, and ever-changing world.

It offers Business Degrees both Bachelor and Masters in new tech fields including Digital Finance, digital management and is also carrying out research in Artificial Intelligence.

https://www.esb.tn/en/

About Sup’Com

Sup'Com (or SUP'COM or Higher School of Communication of Tunis or Engineering School of Communication of Tunis) (Arabic: المدرسة العليا للمواصلات بتونس), founded in 1998, is the main school of educating engineers in telecommunications in Tunisia. It is affiliated to the University of Carthage and occupies the advanced ranks in the competitive examination for the access to the engineering studies.

As a school of national elites, Sup’Com evenly benefits from the tutelage of both, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

https://www.supcom.tn/

For Media Enquiries

Lara Abdul Malak

PR Lead MENA

lara.malak@hashgraph-group.com