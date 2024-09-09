United Arab Emirates, Dubai — Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, is hosting a data and AI conference in Dubai. The EVOLVE24 event will gather industry leaders, customers, and partners to uncover strategies to enhance data-driven insights and productivity in the era of generative AI.

Through a series of breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and hands-on workshops, EVOLVE24 attendees will learn about the value of modern data architecture, the benefits of a true hybrid cloud, and how the combination can accelerate enterprise AI. Sponsored by IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Red Hat, the events will include customer sessions focused on the challenges and barriers of enterprise AI adoption, the benefits of hybrid data management, and the state of data infrastructures.

Cloudera's EVOLVE24 Dubai is a platform for real-world insights and practical applications. Keynote sessions will feature senior executives from Cloudera, including CEO Charles Sansbury, Chief Revenue Officer Frank O’Dowd, and Chief Strategy Officer Abhas Ricky, who will be joined by leading voices from across various industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

“EVOLVE24 is one the world’s most comprehensive data and AI event series, providing organizations with hands-on training and one-to-one access with Cloudera experts,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera. “By turning EVOLVE24 into a multi-day, multi-city global conference, Cloudera is bringing the power of our platform and our community directly to our customers around the world. This is a unique opportunity to collaborate and network with some of the leading experts in data management, analytics, and AI.”

With 25+ exabytes of data under management, Cloudera is the most robust hybrid open data lakehouse for analytics and AI. By organizing and managing large volumes of data efficiently and securely, Cloudera enables companies to harness the power of their data, trust its accuracy, and rely on it for analysis and AI-powered decision-making.

For more information about Evolve Dubai, visit https://www.cloudera.com/events/evolve

-Ends-

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve the impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact Matrix PR

Khushie Mallya: khushie@matrixdubai.com

Krishika Mahesh: Krishika@matrixdubai.com