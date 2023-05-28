The world tour will make a pitstop in 120 global cities including 13 cities in Middle East and Africa to unveil new perspectives and key approaches for better breach defence, reduced security costs and improved operational continuity.

Muscat, Oman- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced that its Risk to Resilience world tour powered by AWS – the world’s largest cybersecurity roadshow made its way to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to empower enterprises in building up their defence capabilities and reimagine cybersecurity.

With a total of 100 cities planned across the world, the roadshow has visited 13 cities across the region. These include Tunis, Muscat, Rabat, Manama, Doha, Kuwait, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cairo, Amman, and Johannesburg.

The tour coincided with the highly anticipated COMEX 2023, and offered organizations in the country the opportunity to witness first-hand the fortifying capabilities of the company’s cutting-edge technologies. Trend Micro's powerful range of cybersecurity solutions, including Trend Vision One, Trend Cloud One, Trend Network One, Email Security, Tipping Point and SMB solutions, will be showcased during COMEX 2023.

"In today's interconnected world, cyber-attacks pose a significant global threat, emphasizing the urgent need for the adoption of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy”, said Assad Arabi, Managing Director of Gulf and Emerging Markets at Trend Micro. “We are dedicated to continuous innovation, constantly pushing boundaries to safeguard the digital future of the communities we live in. The Risk to Resilience world tour exemplifies our unwavering commitment, as we empower organizations in the region with the tools, they need to effectively combat modern threat actors and enhance their security posture. As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, our prime objective is to establish new standards in cybersecurity.”

The tour brought together industry experts, leaders, and IT professionals to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in cybersecurity. Attendees gained valuable insights into emerging threats and knowledge to implement practical solutions to protect their businesses against modern threat actors.

According to Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity report for 2022: "Rethinking Tactics," the company’s security solutions blocked and detected over 870 million cyber threats in 2022 across the Middle East and Africa region. These figures emphasize the critical need for companies to recognize the severity of the increasing attack surface and take proactive measures to protect themselves from potential cyberattacks by remaining vigilant and adopting a robust, multi-layered cybersecurity approach.

The Risk to Resilience World Tour covered a range of insightful topics that will empower organizations to improve their cybersecurity integrity, enhance risk management, accelerate business resilience, make proactive risk-based decisions, emulate real-world success stories, bridge the skills gaps with intuitive tools and workflow automation, enhance visibility, reduce costs, improve security outcomes, and ease compliance obligations through consolidation.

