Designed to promote holistic well-being and medical tourism, the program offers cycling, boxing, meditation, and yoga sessions.

Dubai: Adventure and outdoor enthusiasts will find a host of interactive workshops and activities to both challenge and relax them at the Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit. Set to be held on November 23-24, 2024 at the scenic beachfront venue, Janat Al Bahar at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai, the summit will serve as a vibrant celebration of wellness, innovation, and community, empowering individuals to adopt healthier, more balanced lifestyles.

The summit’s programming will bring experts together on a unique platform to discuss essential topics such as mental health, nutrition, fitness, and the transformative role of technology in wellness and medical tourism. Additionally, outdoor activities such as cycling, boxing, and yoga sessions will be guided by top coaches and a series of workshops will let attendees explore their creativity and inner wellness.

The mornings will begin with a rejuvenating slow stretching and meditation session by Studio Republic and later, as the sun begins to set, a hatha yoga session will bring the day to a close. During the day, for those wanting to explore their personal development, an inner child healing workshop will be conducted by Holistified, as well as an aromatherapy workshop exploring the therapeutic properties of essential oils. Additionally, Loubna El Jawharji will host a mindful eating workshop on how to cultivate a healthy relationship with food and enhance overall well-being.

Participants can also learn about the harmonious relationship between mind, body, and soul in a tea meditation session by Solaris, and nurture their creativity through a multimedia art workshop, blending digital and traditional art techniques, and a pot painting class conducted by Nada Sketches. A slow-brewing coffee session will offer the opportunity to savor specialty single-origin coffee and a latte art workshop will guide attendees in creating stunning designs using espresso techniques.

As the day unfolds, a lively atmosphere will be created by a drums circle led by Dubai Drums, offering a dynamic workout experience. This will be complimented by the soothing rhythms of a hand pan circle hosted by Dubai Hand Pan, promoting relaxation and connection. A sound healing session by Vishali will invite participants to revitalize themselves with the calming sound of the breaking waves.

With a focus on collaboration and exploration, the summit aims to shape the future of wellness in Dubai and the region. To learn more and register, check out the Forbes Middle East website.

