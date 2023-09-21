Cairo: Renowned startup incubator, DMZ Cairo, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated second edition of Demo Day. This annual event, highlighting the innovative nature of the region, will take place at Founders Spaces in the heart of Downtown Cairo, serving as the stage where startups participating in the programs of DMZ Cairo Incubator (Incubation Program and FinTech Bootcamp) can engage with potential investors, partners, and customers, providing them with the exposure needed to drive their journey forward.

Set to be held on 20th of September, 2023, the Demo Day will present several innovative startups that have completed the second round of DMZ Cairo’s incubator project, which include two programs: The National Program for Technology Incubators “INTILAC” in collaboration with the Academy of Scientific Research - and the FinTech Bootcamp powered by the Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank).

The National Program for Technology Incubators “INTILAC” is an opportunity for startups to obtain the necessary technical and financial support, as well as networking with the entrepreneurship community and investors. It also features an intensive 8-month journey containing a high-impact and highly customized program, providing access to the North American startup ecosystem through DMZ, and various perks valued at over $1 million.

Throughout their time at the FinTech Bootcamp, which is considered a 6-week program for networking and establishing partnerships between FinTech companies and the banking system, participating startups earned exclusive perks and discounts from over 80+ partners totaling more than $470k in business savings through the DMZ’s extensive network of partnerships, as well as guidance from a diverse pool of seasoned business and strategy experts, including professionals from Ebank.

On Demo Day, 10 startups will pitch their vision to investors, tech trailblazers, and representatives from the startup ecosystem, providing a rare opportunity to connect with significant stakeholders and potential mentors.

Highlighting the evolution of the participating startups, Dr. Hadia Hamdy, VP of Strategic Initiatives & Academic Development stated, "At DMZ Cairo, we believe in the power of startups to drive innovation and shape the future, and our role in supporting their development. Our Demo Day will showcase the incredible journey and growth of these startups, each demonstrating their unwavering determination and commitment, as well as highlighting the immense potential for scalability within Egypt’s entrepreneurial landscape.”

“Together with our partners, ASRT’s INTILAC and EBank, we are not only growing businesses but also igniting a powerful wave of transformation in the tech industry,” Dr. Ramy Sallam, President at Universities of Canada in Egypt added.

DMZ Cairo's competitive incubator program is preparing to launch its third cycle, with submission dates to be announced soon.

About DMZ Cairo

DMZ Cairo, a joint partnership between the Universities of Canada in Egypt and the world’s leading tech incubator, DMZ, is a vibrant tech startup incubator and innovation hub located at the UofCanada Campus in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt. DMZ Cairo provides a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures and empowers entrepreneurs to thrive. With access to cutting-edge resources, top-tier mentorship, and a vibrant network, DMZ Cairo is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and shaping the future of Egypt’s startup ecosystem.