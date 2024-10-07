UAE – Traders' Hub, a leading Emirati-owned brokerage and regulated Contracts for Difference (CFDs) digital trading service provider, proudly announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, taking place 7 - 8th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will bring together financial institutions, brokers, investors, and trading professionals from around the globe to celebrate the continual ambition of the Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Traders' Hub is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) under Category One activities (registration No. 20200000030), ensuring transparency and trust. With access to over 1,000 financial instruments and world-class trading platforms, the firm provides diverse investment solutions for both individual and institutional clients, catering to both regional and global markets. Traders' Hub ensures comprehensive multi-lingual support is provided around the clock and offers a world-class Pure STP trading experience.

“We are honored to participate in Forex Expo Dubai 2024, where we can connect with the global trading community and showcase how Traders' Hub - driven by the ambition of the Emirates - delivers exceptional trading solutions,” said Ahmad Ayoub, Chief Operating Officer - Executive Director at Traders' Hub.

“Our focus on transparency, innovation, and personalized service reflects the values and aspirations of the UAE, making us a trusted partner for traders worldwide. This event provides an exceptional platform for us to engage with our clients, partners, and the broader trading community. Our goal is to highlight how traders' Hub is reshaping the trading experience by offering innovative and user-friendly platforms that allow traders to access global markets at the click of a button. We are committed to helping our clients make well-informed investment decisions in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape."

Key Highlights at Traders' Hub Booth No. 68:

Inspired by the Endless Ambition of the Emirates : Traders' Hub embodies the drive and ambition of the UAE, delivering local expertise with a global outlook.

: Traders' Hub embodies the drive and ambition of the UAE, delivering local expertise with a global outlook. Regulated by SCA : Licensed under Category One activities (registration No. 20200000030) by the Securities and Commodities Authority , ensuring transparency and confidence.

: Licensed under activities (registration No. 20200000030) by the , ensuring transparency and confidence. Global Reach : Serving clients across the UAE and internationally, offering diverse investment solutions for both individual and institutional clients.

: Serving clients across the UAE and internationally, offering diverse investment solutions for both individual and institutional clients. Flexible Payment Options : Seamless and convenient deposits and withdrawals through a wide range of tailored payment methods for clients worldwide.

: Seamless and convenient deposits and withdrawals through a wide range of tailored payment methods for clients worldwide. Client-Focused Approach : Personalized services, including a dedicated Relationship Manager , to ensure every trader receives expert support.

: Personalized services, including a , to ensure every trader receives expert support. Exclusive Promotions: Attendees at the Expo can benefit from special offers, including zero commission accounts and swap-free trading options.

The Forex Expo is recognized as one of the largest financial events in the region, attracting key decision-makers, investors, and brokers from all corners of the industry. Traders' Hub’s participation underscores the firm’s dedication to staying at the forefront of financial innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Traders’ Hub invites all attendees to visit booth No. 68 at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024 to learn more about their wide range of trading instruments, services, and platforms - including the innovative Traders' Hub app and MT5 Trading Platform.

For further information please explore the brokers services at https://tradershub.ae/

About Traders' Hub:

Traders' Hub is an Emirati brokerage firm, fully licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) under Category One (registration No. 20200000030). Offering a Pure STP trading experience, Traders' Hub combines transparency, client-focused services, and global expertise. With a range of investment products, advanced trading tools, and personalized support, Traders' Hub serves both individual traders and institutional clients around the world.