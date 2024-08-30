Largest event of its kind for international Filipinos to explore innovation, AI, digital transformation, and cutting-edge advancements in healthcare

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A total of 17 high-level speakers along with industry leaders, experts, and professionals from both the public and private sectors in the Middle East are set to come together under one roof to address the current challenges and opportunities in the region’s healthcare at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 to be held on September 20 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

With the theme “Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation,” this event will feature three-panel discussions – “The Future of Healthcare Policy in the UAE: Driving Innovation and Ease of Access,” “Sustainable Healthcare Development: Balancing Growth with Environmental and Social Responsibility,” and “Innovation and Technological Advancements in Middle Eastern Healthcare: Shaping the Future of Health.”

It will also include a presentation on “Harnessing AI for Better Patient Care: Exploring Opportunities and Challenges” and a fireside chat titled “Bridging Excellence: Filipino Healthcare Professionals Contributing to the Advancement of the Healthcare Sector and Crafting Effective Personal Brands” where attendees will gain valuable insights into the challenges they face, such as cultural and regulatory hurdles, as well as ample opportunities for further career growth.

From exploring the integration of AI in diagnostics to the revolutionizing impact of digital tools on patient management, this event provides a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve. Vital topics will include healthcare policy in the UAE, sustainable development, technological advancements, and the pivotal role of Filipino professionals in healthcare and personal branding.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, will kick off the summit with an Opening Remarks, followed by a Welcome Message from His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Dr. Khulood Mohamed Alsayegh, Head of Clinical Standards and Guidelines Section at the Health Policies and Standard Department of Dubai Health Authority, will be in attendance to deliver a keynote presentation.

Panel discussions:

Panel 1: “The Future of Healthcare Policy in the UAE: Driving Innovation and Ease of Access” This topic discusses how the country’s government leaders and healthcare professionals collaborate to shape policies that promote innovation, improve healthcare access, and enhance quality of care.

Speakers:

Dr. Sumaya Mohamed AlBlooshi, President of the Emirates Nursing Association, Director of Nursing at Emirates Health Services, and Head of the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery

Joe Hawayek, Business Director of Circle Care Clinic, CEO of Diginova Health Solution and a Board Member of DNA Longevity, QS Monitor and TachyHealth

Panel 2: “Sustainable Healthcare Development: Balancing Growth with Environmental and Social Responsibility” This panel explores how government leadership in the Middle East is promoting sustainable healthcare practices, including initiatives to reduce healthcare-related environmental impact, promote public health awareness, and ensure equitable access to healthcare services across urban and rural areas.

Speakers:

Aysha Ali Ahmed AlMahri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Burjeel Medical City (BMC)

Aaryan Kapur, Group Head, Digital Marketing, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres

Dr. Jennifer Jackson, Director, Government Affairs and Policy-MEA, AstraZeneca

Keynote Presentation: “Harnessing AI for Better Patient Care: Exploring Opportunities and Challenges” Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize patient care, offering unprecedented opportunities to enhance diagnostic accuracy, personalize treatment plans, and improve operational efficiencies in healthcare settings. This presentation delves into the transformative potential of AI in improving patient outcomes.

Speaker:

Hani Khalaf, Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies

Panel 3: "Innovation and Technological Advancements in Middle Eastern Healthcare: Shaping the Future of Health" This topic looks into how the healthcare industry in the Middle East is leveraging technological innovations such as the use of online consultations, telemedicine, and digital health solutions to transform healthcare experience and improve patient care.

Speaker:

Dr. Zahid Hussain, Senior Vice President, Integratize

Dr. Katrina Hassan, Chief Medical OfficerChief Medical Officer, Diginova Health Solutions

Eng. Muhammad Mudassar, Strategic Engagement Director (Digital Transformation), Monsterlab

Fireside Chat: “Bridging Excellence: Filipino Healthcare Professionals Contributing to the Advancement of the Healthcare Sector and Crafting Effective Personal Brands” This features an all-Filipino lineup of speakers who will talk about the pivotal role Filipino healthcare professionals play in enhancing medical practices and patient care across the Middle East.

Moderator:

Dr. Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager of Quality and Patient Safety, Burjeel Holdings

Speakers:

Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion, Assistant Director of Quality and Risk, American Hospital Dubai

Jonathan Carretas, International Surveyor, Joint Commission International

Dr. Daffodils Guevarra, Branch Manager and General Practitioner, Prime Healthcare Group LLC

Joining also as a presenter for the event, the Bank of the Philippine Islands will engage in a topic to prioritize the well-being of healthcare professionals.

Attending the event is FREE for all healthcare professionals in the Middle East. The TFT Watchlist Summit will be followed by an Awards Night honoring healthcare professionals for their significant contributions to the Middle East healthcare sector.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 is presented by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, RLC Residences as Silver Sponsor; GMA Pinoy TV, The Filipino Times, and Philippine News Agency as Media Partners; Philippine Airlines as Airline Partner; and is organized by New Perspective Media Group.

To reserve a seat for the summit, register for FREE at https://forms.gle/3Uajqkbhk9iEWQSF8

About The Filipino Times Watchlist

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit is a prestigious event organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group and presented by The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the biggest free newspaper in the United Arab Emirates.

Combining an awards ceremony with a healthcare summit, the event highlights the significant impact of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East. It also provides a platform for sharing expertise and promoting best practices across various healthcare disciplines.

The summit will convene industry leaders to explore pressing challenges and emerging trends in healthcare, creating a collaborative space for knowledge sharing and mutual growth. The forum will address a wide array of topics pertinent to the dynamic fields of healthcare delivery and medical innovation, ensuring participants acquire invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, the awards will honor the remarkable contributions and achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals across various fields, including medicine, nursing, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy, medical policy, and health administration.

In 2023, NPM Group inaugurated the TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professional Awards, marking the largest assembly of Filipino healthcare experts in the region. The inaugural event honored 108 distinguished Filipino healthcare professionals across Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates for their exceptional achievements.

The Filipino Times Watchlist—an initiative by The Filipino Times and organized by New Perspective Media—has been leading the way in honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of Filipino professionals in the Middle East, especially in the fields of engineering, architecture, and healthcare.

About the organiser

New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group)

INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Since its establishment in 2006, NPM has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including 20 major government agencies in the UAE (federal and Local), over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

NPM Group publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest newspaper in the UAE with 250,000 weekly readership and the largest digital & social media platform for the Filipinos in the Middle East. TFT is read in 236 countries as per Google Analytics and receives an average of 20 million impressions per month.

EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES

NPM Group organises international conferences that gather industry and corporate leaders, businessmen, policy makers, and government bodies both from local and national government entities under one roof. Among these expositions is the annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (now on its 9th edition), which is the biggest, longest, and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo. NPM is also behind Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PIES) in Dubai, which links international and overseas Filipino investors with property developers and government units from the Philippines, in an effort to attract foreign direct investment into the country. The event also facilitates exchange of best practices between Philippine LGUs and UAE government entities and private institutions.

