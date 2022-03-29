In order to facilitate our students’ career aims and to help them connect with leading employers in the market, Ajman University held a Virtual Career Fair on March 24, 2022. 30 leading global and UAE companies participated in Ajman University’s Virtual Career Fair, which connected the students with attractive internship and job placement opportunities at these companies.

A total of 350 students and alumni attended the Virtual Career Fair.

Companies that participated in AU Virtual Career Fair, 2022

Ser Company Ser2 Company3 Ser3 Company4 1 DP WORLD UAE REGION 11 LWK + Parteners 21 Transmed Holding 2 DU 12 Masafi LLC 22 Al Ghurair Investment 3 Emirates NBD 13 Mashreq Bank 23 Emirates Development Bank 4 Fam Holding 14 Medicina Group of Pharmacies 24 AECOM 5 Halliburton 15 Nestle 25 UEMEDICAL 6 Henkel 16 Nomac 26 Veolia 7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 17 Richemont 27 PRA Consultancy 8 Edutech Middle East 18 SchemaZone 28 DMCC 9 Insight Plum 19 ThingLogix FZ-LLC 29 Ajman University 10 L'Oreal 20 Dabur International 30 Al Tamimi & Company

The Career Fair was inaugurated with a speech by AU Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir. Emphasizing the importance of the event, Dr. Karim said, “Ajman University is committed to developing students as skilled professionals and innovators who are able to make significant contributions to the Industry in the UAE and abroad. The AU Career Fair not only connects students with top employers in the region, but also broadens their perspective with amazing new ideas presented by experts in the Industry.”

The Career Fair was preceded by workshops by prominent industry practitioners who introduced students to a few trending topics and their significance to the industry. Into the New World with 5G by Huawei was presented by Dr. Joh Wey Ping, Huawei Data Communication Technical Trainer. Dr. John demonstrated how 5G technology works, how it has revolutionized the world of telecommunication, while having a great impact on all other sectors.

In another workshop, Opportunities in Procurement Transformation by Insight Plum, Mr. Mayank Chandla, Founder and CEO spoke about using digital tools to build more efficient business systems.

He emphasized on the great role of procurement technology and transformation services, that enables companies of all size to modernize their business and talent, and prepare for sustainable growth. Insight plum will offer students of Ajman University internship opportunities in Procurement and supply chain.

The virtual fair also provided students useful tips on making the best impression during interviews, skills required to be job ready, and information on career opportunities across a wide variety of industries and sectors.

For companies, this was a unique opportunity to connect with highly-skilled students and graduates in a specialized virtual environment.

About AU: Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region, Ajman University (AU) is now being recognized as an emerging leader on the global academic map. The 2022 QS World University Rankings lists AU among the top 750 universities worldwide.