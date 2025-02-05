Dubai, UAE: The 20th edition of IREX will take place on 7th and 8th February 2025 at Hotel Taj, Business Bay, Dubai. The event provides a unique platform showcasing diverse opportunities for international real estate investment, residency, and citizenship programs across the globe. The conclave will bring together international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal experts, government bodies, property developers, and other stakeholders under one roof. Many exhibitors will feature the U.S. EB-5 visa program, which offers a fast-track pathway to obtaining a U.S. Green Card.

The EB-5 Visa Program is an investment-based visa initiative by the U.S. government that enables foreign investors to obtain U.S. permanent residency by investing in projects that create at least 10 full-time jobs. Launched in 1990, this program requires a minimum investment of USD 800,000 in an EB-5-approved real estate project, fund, or business.

UAE investors and affluent expatriates are increasingly exploring secondary residency and citizenship-by-investment options worldwide, driven by the region's economic expansion and growing wealth. The recent influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) from Ukraine, Russia, and neighbouring countries has further spiked demand for investor visas and second passports. Notably, EB-5 companies report a 40% increase in U.S. EB-5 applications from UAE-based investors over the past two to three years.

“The EB-5 Program is the fastest, easiest, and most secure path to a U.S. Green Card—and citizenship if desired. EB5 United has helped over 1,500 investors and their dependents obtain more than 2,000 U.S. Green Cards. We’ve facilitated over $1 billion in EB-5 funding by selecting projects with safe investment structures backed by well-capitalized developers. At IREX, we will showcase our USCIS-approved projects, such as Montana-based Yellowstone Club (YC) Phase II and Florida-based Lakefront Estates & Villas, highlighting the benefits of projects with priority processing,” said Brennan Sim, Global Sales, EB5 United.

With Dubai emerging as a key market for investor visa options, leading U.S. regional centers are prioritizing the Middle East and Asian markets, offering high-potential EB-5 investment opportunities.

Nicholas Mastroianni III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund, stated: “USIF is proud to bring our expertise and innovative solutions to IREX Dubai, addressing challenges investors face in today’s U.S. immigration landscape. Amid uncertainties like H-1B visa limitations and potential EB-5 retrogression, timely investment is critical. At IREX, we’ll share exclusive insights into USCIS-approved projects, policy updates, market trends, and strategies for navigating the EB-5 process with clarity and confidence. Our goal is to help investors achieve their U.S. residency goals seamlessly and securely.”

Key participants in the show include EB-5 regional centers such as CMB Regional Centers, EB5 United, EB5 Capital, Pine State Regional Center, U.S. Immigration Fund, and Manhattan Regional Center. Leading EB-5 law firms, including Donoso & Partners LLC, will also be present to address legal inquiries from investors. An EB-5 Experts Panel discussion, sponsored by EB-5 Capital and Pine State Regional Center, will take place on the first day of the conference to educate prospective investors about the program.

“EB5 Capital has over 15 years of experience in the EB-5 industry, serving 2,100+ investors from 75+ countries. At IREX, we’ll showcase our rural EB-5 project, JF44 Vail Valley Project, a 242-unit multifamily development located near the renowned Vail Ski Resort. We’re excited to connect with UAE investors seeking permanent residency in the U.S. through job-creating enterprises,” shared Brian Ostar, President, EB5 Capital.

The event’s platinum sponsors include CMB Regional Centers, USA; U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; Lux&Easy Residences, Greece; Orilina Properties, Greece; EB5 United, USA. Other notable participants include EB5 Capital, USA; Greca Group, Greece; and Pine State Regional Center, USA, MIBS Group, Greece; Sidwell Wealth Management, Portugal; HomeAbroad INC, USA Real Estate; Ultimate Consultancy, Malta; Manhattan Regional Center, USA; KARITZIS LEGAL – A.KARITZIS & ASSOCIATES LLC, Greece & Cyprus, and many others.

“CMB Regional Centers, with over 27 years of EB-5 expertise, is proud to have returned more than $1.3 billion in capital to investors across 80+ EB-5 offerings. We’re excited to participate in IREX Dubai and engage with attendees at this premier event,” said Matt Hogan, Vice President of Project Development, CMB Regional Centers.

“Pine State Regional Center, a subsidiary of Arkansas Capital Corporation with a 67-year legacy, has successfully financed advanced steel facilities and created over 20,000 jobs with EB-5 investments. At IREX, we’ll showcase HYBAR POWER, a renewable energy project supporting the world’s most advanced rebar plant. We invite investors to explore this premium opportunity backed by strong government support,” remarked Sebastian Stubbe, CEO, Pine State Regional Center.

The conclave will also spotlight international real estate and golden visa and citizenship options from 12+ countries, including Canada, Greece, Portugal, Malta, and the Caribbean Islands, with investment sizes starting at AED 1.5 million.

IREX is organized by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, and has successfully hosted 19 editions since its inception in 2015.

Register to attend IREX 2025, Dubai https://www.irexindia.com/visitor/register/