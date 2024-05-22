Fujairah: Recognizing the critical importance of raising public awareness about high blood pressure and to mark World Hypertension Day, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, organized an impactful event. The initiative included free consultations and checkups at corporate companies and an awareness session at the hospital. Patients who successfully managed their blood pressure through regular doctor visits, medication adherence, and following medical advice were acknowledged and rewarded. Attendees received various gifts, including blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring devices, and the hospital introduced a Special Hypertension Package to further support patients in managing their health.

During the event, Dr. C.R. Sathyanarayanan, Medical Director and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, provided an insightful briefing on the signs and symptoms of hypertension. He emphasized that this condition is increasingly prevalent across all age groups in society, highlighting the urgent need for widespread awareness and proactive management.

Highlighting the critical health risks associated with illness, Dr. C.R. Sathyanarayanan, said, “Hypertension, commonly known as high BP, often goes unnoticed due to its asymptomatic nature, making regular monitoring essential. There are severe health risks associated with hypertension such as heart attacks, heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, paralysis, and memory loss. The normal BP level for adults should be under 140/90 mm Hg, while for individuals with diabetes, it should be closer to 130/80 mm Hg to mitigate additional cardiovascular risks.”

Dr. Sathyanarayanan, in addition, highlighted the importance of preventive measures, urging everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle by exercising daily, avoiding smoking, staying hydrated, regularly checking blood pressure, reducing salt intake and managing stress. Furthermore, he recommended regular medical consultations to monitor and manage blood pressure effectively, noting that early detection and intervention are crucial to preventing the severe complications associated with hypertension.

