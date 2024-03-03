The Minister of Youth calls on the private sector to follow in the footsteps of Gulf Bank in organizing sporting events at this distinguished level

The Minister of Youth calls on the private sector to follow in the footsteps of Gulf Bank in organizing sporting events at this distinguished level Mohammed Al-Qattan: Pleased with this year's significant turnout and the diverse range of participants spanning various age groups and categories.

the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon has evolved into a distinctive symbol of both local and global running events, , embodying an effective blend of sports, social, and health initiatives.

We are dedicated to promoting sustainability principles in society through the initiation of carefully curated programs and the sponsorship of impactful events.

We thank all entities that contributed to making this day a memorable sporting and social event.

Ahmed Al-Majed: We take pride in sustaining our partnership with Gulf Bank to orchestrate this remarkable event.

We look forward to consistently raising the bar for sporting events in the region by organizing exceptional sports activities.

On a day characterized by exceptional athleticism and a festive atmosphere, thousands of athletes, beginners, and individuals from every walk of life came together yesterday morning for the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, one of Kuwait's most significant sports and social events, distinguished by its worldwide acclaim.

With primary sponsorship from Gulf Bank and organization by Suffix Event Management Company, this year’s marathon kicked off early morning on Souq Sharq Bridge, amidst an atmosphere buzzing with optimism and anticipation.



The excitement was heightened by the opportunity to journey through a spectacular marathon route, encompassing Kuwait's most iconic landmarks such as the Kuwait Towers, Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center, the Grand Mosque, Souq Al-Mubarakiya,Gulf Bank headquarters, and more.

support sporting activities

The Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Daoud Marafi, praised the great turnout in participating in the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, which provides a good opportunity for amateur and professional runners.

He called on the private sector to follow Gulf Bank's example in organizing sporting events at this distinguished level, with each company adopting its own sport, indicating that the Ministry spares no effort in supporting these efforts, which are an important and complementary aspect of the state's efforts to support sporting activities.

Significant Influence on Community Health and Engagement

During this event, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, the General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, expressed his satisfaction with the impressive turnout at this year's Gulf Bank 642 Marathon. He noted the diverse array of participants spanning different age groups and backgrounds, from athletes to beginners, and families of all generations.



During this event, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, expressed his delight at the substantial turnout for this year's Gulf Bank 642 Marathon. He noted the wide range of participants, including athletes, beginners, and families from different age groups and backgrounds. Al-Qattan emphasized that this diverse participation reaffirms Gulf Bank's commitment to promoting social sustainability, offering individuals the chance to participate in enjoyable and wholesome family sports activities.

Al-Qattan highlighted how the Gulf Bank Marathon has evolved into a distinctive symbol of both local and global running events. It embodies not only a sporting endeavor but also a social and health initiative eagerly anticipated annually both within and beyond Kuwait. He emphasized that the marathon serves as an invitation to shift towards a healthier lifestyle, encouraging regular exercise and walking as essential components of daily routines.

Furthermore, Al-Qattan stressed Gulf Bank's dedication to fostering community engagement through the initiation of carefully curated programs and the sponsorship of impactful events. He emphasized the Gulf Bank Marathon's positive influence in raising awareness about health and the significance of physical activity, particularly in addressing the increasing rates of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Al-Qattan expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in organizing this remarkable sporting and social event. He offered special thanks to the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, the Municipality, the Public Authority for Sports, and all volunteers for their invaluable contributions.

Suffix Celebrates Gulf Bank 642 Marathon Success

Speaking on behalf of Suffix Sports Management Company, Mr. Ahmed Al-Majed, the General Manager, expresses, "We take pride in sustaining our partnership with Gulf Bank to orchestrate this remarkable event. With each passing year, the marathon has witnessed significant success, evident in the growing interest from local and regional participants."



He continued, "We look forward to consistently raising the bar for sporting events in the region. The outstanding success of the ninth edition of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon fills us with great satisfaction. We hope that everyone had a day filled with sports and actively participated in community engagement."

Diverse Race Categories & Global Recognition

The Gulf Bank 642 Marathon this year featured categories tailored to suit participants of different athletic abilities. These included a 5-kilometer race for walking or running, a 10-kilometer running race, and a half marathon covering 21 kilometers. Eligibility ranged from ages 11 and up for the 5-kilometer race, ages 16 and above for the 10-kilometer race, and ages 18 and older for the half marathon.

The Gulf Bank Marathon stands as the largest sports event held in the heart of Kuwait City, guiding runners through the scenic landmarks of Kuwait. Notably, the Gulf Bank Marathon is the sole marathon in Kuwait accredited by "World Athletics" with the prestigious "Road Race Label" designation and listed among international marathons by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Moreover, participants in the marathon have the chance to accumulate points and qualify for the "AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings," granting them entry into the world championship for age groups over 40 years old.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.

Youngsters Shine at Gulf Bank Marathon's New Children's Category

The Gulf Bank Marathon introduced a new category for children aged 3 to 9 years old, with hundreds of young participants joining the event at Al-Shaheed Park on February 29, 2024. Each child showcased their spirit and enthusiasm.

ChatGPT: Gulf Bank Marathon Ranks Among the Best

ChatGPT considers the Gulf Bank Marathon to be among the best in Kuwait, distinguished by its unique route near the beautiful city of Kuwait. Not only is it tailored for experienced runners, but it also includes beginners and families, contributing to raising awareness and promoting sports.

Gulf Bank Booth

As part of Gulf Bank's efforts to engage with the public and customers, the Gulf Bank booth at the marathon featured numerous activities and events that attracted many participants.

Kuwait University Competition: Unveiling Local Talent

Highlighting local talent, Kuwaiti students were engaged in a competition at Kuwait University.

Promoting Social Sustainability

The marathon and its route are tailored to inspire participants to enjoy this delightful family day, regardless of their regular exercise habits. Gulf Bank launches the ninth edition of the 'Gulf Bank 642 Marathon', reaffirming its dedication to promoting social sustainability across the country.