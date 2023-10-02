Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, honoured 33 leading brands from the UAE at the 19th annual Superbrands tribute event, which was held on September 28th at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

Winning this accolade is a powerful endorsement of a brand’s exceptional status, and reinforces its important role in the market. Superbrands has honoured and celebrated the strongest of brands that have stood the test of time. They were recognised for their quality, innovation, and credibility. Winning the Superbrand status is a testament to the commitment, innovation and consumer loyalty of these brands.

Brands that were awarded the Superbrands status will now join an exclusive club of global frontrunners, by gaining recognition as leaders in their fields. By demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence and a profound understanding of evolving consumer needs, Superbrands winners have earned their place as true international icons.

The rigorous selection process involved polling not only by the Brand Council but also by online voting. This further expanded the voting base to almost 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. It involved evaluating market presence, customer perception, innovation, and the overall impact created by the brand.

The event also witnessed the launch of the 2023 edition of the Superbrands book. The book explains the uniqueness and brief history of each of the 33 brands honoured this year, in addition to celebrating their achievements and milestones. The awards recognize brands that impact the global marketplace.

“It is crucial for brands to stay relevant in an ever-competitive market, where it is often hard to successfully retain brand loyalty. Customers are often easily swayed or overwhelmed by various market options, and are quick to spend on companies that they are not only familiar with, but also feel a lasting value and connection with,” said Mr. Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East.

The event brought together industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries from around the world. It served as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating the achievements of the most exceptional brands.

“It is now more important than ever for brands to forge a lasting bond with their customers, and that is a trait that every one of our Superbrands proudly exhibits. All our Superbrands share the winning combination of a customer-driven attitude and a strong business mindset. This is something that has worked well for each of the brands on our shortlist, and it has led them to enjoy deeper customer satisfaction and meaningful engagement.”

Superbrands has established itself as a respected and impartial entity in the UAE business sphere and has recognised brands across various sectors such as healthcare, food & beverage, consumer products, and retail. A Superbrands Brand Award not only acknowledges past accomplishments but also paves the way for future growth, leading to continued success and innovation.

With over 2,000 leading brands in the UAE vying for the coveted Superbrands title, only 33 scored more than 80% of the total possible marks and were declared as Superbrands by the Brand Council.

The complete list of the 2023 UAE Superbrands

A&A ASSOCIATE LLC AJMS Global Al Rostamani Group Aldo ALL NEEDS GENERAL TRADING LLC ALPEN CAPITAL (ME) LIMITED Arakkal Gold & Diamonds Aster DM Healthcare AXIOM Global Captain Oats Citymax Hotels Coffee Planet Crocs DUBAI DUTY FREE Dune London Foodco Forest Essentials GENERAL Hamriyah Free Zone Authority Hayatna Inglot JAWHARA Kanz Jewels Kreston Menon Levi's MCI Middle East MEDICLINIC Nando's Nine west Nutridor Skechers Tim Hortons Tommy Hilfiger

THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SUPERBRANDS COUNCIL:

Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East & North Africa

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free

John Brash, Founder & CEO, Brash Brands

Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman ITL Cosmos Group

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority

Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon

John Deykin, Branding Expert

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited

Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director Charter Member – TIE Dubai

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies

Waseem Al Halabi, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando's

About Superbrands UAE

The Superbrands organisation is acclaimed worldwide as being the independent authority and arbiter of branding excellence and is committed to paying tribute to exceptional brands and promoting the discipline of branding. The work Superbrands does is recognised through their books, Events and Awards programmes, internet sites, research and through significant international media and PR coverage in newspapers, magazines and on television and radio.

The Superbrands organisation was originally set up in London in 1994 where it published the first Superbrands book. Since then, it has expanded its operations to 93 countries worldwide including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, and Kuwait. Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

Superbrands publishes a series of books including Superbrands, Business Superbrands (on B2B brands), Cool Brands and eBrands - making the series of books the largest collection of insights into some of the greatest brands in the world. To date over 43,000 individual brands have been featured worldwide. For further information on Superbrands, please visit www.superbrands.com.